Penn State’s offensive keys to victory vs. Ohio State

There has been a lot of chatter about the Penn State offense after things haven’t quite looked like people expected with five-star quarterback Drew Allar leading the charge.

Still, the offense has been good enough to score 30 points or more in every contest this season.

The question people have is if how the offense has operated so far this season will be able to get by Ohio State.

After all, the reason why fans were so excited that quarterback of Allar’s caliber came to Penn State was for these games.

So, with that in mind, here are the keys to victory for the Nittany Lions as they take on the Buckeyes.

The first key is to win the battle in the trenches.

One of the reasons why Penn State has been dominated in this matchup recently is because they’ve been overpowered by Ohio State’s defensive line. That can’t happen on Saturday with one of the best units that Penn State has had under James Franklin. They have to win this matchup to create time to throw and lanes for the running backs to run through.

The second key is sustaining offensive drives.

Lost in all the conversation about the lack of explosive plays is that the Nittany Lions have put together long drives that have resulted in points. Doing that in this game means they’re moving the chains, tiring out Ohio State’s defense and keeping the scary opposing offensive playmakers on the sideline. The more time of possession for Penn State the better.

The third is to have a potent rushing attack.

Ohio State has given up 111.2 rushing yards per game this season. If Penn State’s offensive line can win in the trenches, they should be able to create running lanes that Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen can take advantage of. They’ll need them to both have their best games of the season and remind everyone why they were one of the top rushing duos in the Big Ten last year.

