Penn State offensive coordinator search focusing on Kansas OC Andy Kotelnicki

There appears to be a new rising candidate for Penn State in the search for a new offensive coordinator. Kansas offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki has reportedly started to become one of the top candidates for the job with reports of a meeting between the Jayhawks coordinator and Penn State head coach James Franklin having already taken place.

Kansas has the nation’s 29th-ranked total offense this season (Penn State is 62nd) with an average of 434.0 yards per game. Kansas ranks 9th in the nation in rushing offense and 68th in passing offense, both rankings come ahead of Penn State this year.

It is understandable why Penn State would be enamored with Kotelnicki as a potential offensive coordinator to replace the dismissed Mike Yurcich. But the Nittany Lions are not expected to be the only suitors. Oklahoma is one of the programs who is reportedly showing great interest in the Kansas offensive coordinator as they move from the Big 12 to the SEC next season. Oklahoma is in need of a new offensive coordinator after losing Jeff Lebby as its coordinator to a head coaching job at Mississippi State.

If Penn State wants Kotelnicki badly enough, it will cost them a bit to get him. According to reports and speculation out of Lawrence, Kansas is prepared to invest just about whatever it takes to keep him in the program with head coach Lance Leipold. Of course, if Leipold ends up taking a job elsewhere as a hot name on the coaching rumor mill once again, that could change the entire outlook for the Jayhawks and be an advantage for Penn State.

It is known that Kotelnicki has desires to also be a head coach, so whether or not he is interested in a lateral move remains in question. But it is worth noting how many coordinators have gone on to be a head coach under James Franklin’s watch. Joe Moorhead and Ricky Rahne have each moved on from the offensive coordinator role to become a head coach in a short period of time.

If it all comes down to money, however, Penn State should be in a favorable position to outbid Kansas if it comes down to it. The benefit of a Big Ten revenue share and future outlook of the Big Ten payouts compared to what Kansas gets and will get in the Big 12 moving forward are very much an advantage for Penn State.

Follow Kevin McGuire on Threads, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire