Penn State offensive coordinator search: Sean Lewis taking HC job elsewhere

Penn State’s search for a new offensive coordinator is continuing on now that the regular season has wrapped up. And while there has been no confirmed timeline to establish for when a decision may be made official, it is worth monitoring where some potential candidates could be looking. One name on most people’s wish list for offensive coordinator is Sean Lewis, Colorado‘s offensive coordinator. But it may be time to scratch him off the list.

As is being reported on Tuesday, Lewis appears set to take on the head coaching job at San Diego State. The Mountain West Conference program is replacing Brady Hoke, who announced his retirement toward the end of the season.

Lewis was a big hire for Deion Sanders at Colorado as he left his position as head coach of Kent State to run the offense for the Buffs under Sanders. But the struggles of the Buffs after a hot start led to Lewis having the primary play-calling responsibility pulled from him along the way. Still, Lewis is considered a well-respected offensive coach, and he figures to be a name worth watching moving forward.

But as far as Penn State goes, whether he was on the radar or not for James Franklin will probably never be known.

It is still entirely possible Penn State already has its next offensive coordinator lined up. It may already be on the staff. Franklin had JaJuan Seider and Ty Howle split the role in the final two games of the season after removing Mike Yurcich from the staff following the loss to Michigan. If Penn State continues to let the search linger on up to the bowl game, then the chances are an internal hire is in the works.

For now, as far as we can tell, the search goes on.

