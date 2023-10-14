Penn State obliterates UMass, 63-0, in final warmup before Ohio State

A cold and dreary day in State College coupled with an expected blowout against an overmatched opponent meant this week’s game for Penn State lacked a certain energy. But Daquan Hardy was ready to light a spark that catapulted Penn State to a 63-0 victory over UMass in its final tuneup before traveling to Ohio State next week. Hardy made school history, the defense continued to dominate its opponent, and Penn State’s offense chewed up yards on the ground in a solid showing despite less-than-pleasant weather conditions.

Hardy became the first player in Penn State history to score two touchdowns on punt returns. Hardy scored the game’s first touchdown with a 56-yard punt return in the first quarter. It was his first punt return for Penn State this season. But Hardy wasn’t done showing what he can do on punt duty. Hardy returned his second punt return for a touchdown with a 68-yard return in the third quarter, building Penn State’s lead to 49-0 at the time.

Drew Allar completed 16-of-23 passes for 162 yards and 3 touchdowns in another interception-free outing as Penn State’s starting quarterback. Some passes missed the marks at times, but a slippery football could be part of the cause for that. Allar relied on his tight ends, Theo Johnson and Tyler Warren, consistently in the game. Two of Alalr’s touchdowns were hauled in by Johnson, who also led all players with 66 receiving yards.

Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen continued to split the primary rushing duties. Singleton was featured on the first offensive series from Penn State and he ended his day with 79 rushing yards on 15 carries. Allen, who left Penn State’s last game against Northwestern, looked good as he rushed for 68 yards on 9 carries with a touchdown.

Penn State’s defense was once again in full control. Granted, UMass was not expected to be any threat on offense, but the Nittany Lions didn’t sleep on their opponent this week. UMass had just 61 yards of total offense midway through the fourth quarter. The Nittany Lions had 7 sacks in the game with Adisa Isaac leading the team with 2.5 sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss.

Penn State’s defense also pitched its second shutout of the season, and second in a row at home in Beaver Stadium. Penn State blanked Iowa in its last home game, 31-0, in Week 4. Penn State has outscored its opponents at home 195-22. This is also the second time Penn State has scored 63 points in a game this season. Penn State also scored 63 points against Delaware in Week 2.

But now things are about to get much more challenging for Penn State.

Penn State will now prepare for the biggest game of the year coming up in Week 8. Penn State will put its undefeated record to the test next Saturday with a game at Ohio State. First place and a possible inside track to the division crown and a spot in the Big Ten championship game will be on the line. And, of course, the weight of College Football Playoff hopes will also be on the line in Columbus. Penn State has had its struggles against the Buckeyes over the course of the James Franklin era, but these Nittany Lions could be ready to change the outlook.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire