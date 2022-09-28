Penn State-Northwestern all-time series history

Penn State has established itself as the alpha dog in a number of series against Big Ten opponents. Among those who have struggled to defeat the Nittany Lions is Northwestern, who will look to spring a major upset on the road in Happy Valley in 2022.

Penn State leads the all-time series 14-5, with the first meeting coming in 1993. Penn State and Northwestern had never faced each other prior to Penn State joining the Big Ten. Penn State won the first two meetings in the series easily, including in 1994 when the Nittany Lions went undefeated and won the Big Ten. Northwestern claimed their first victory over Penn State the following season, as the Wildcats were on their way to a surprising and memorable 10-1 regular season highlighted by wins over ranked opponents Notre Dame, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Penn State.

Penn State won the most recent meeting in the series in 2017. The win snapped a brief two-game losing streak to the Wildcats from 2014 and 2015.

Here is a look back at every meeting in the series between Penn State and Northwestern entering their 2022 matchup in Beaver Stadium.

November 20, 1993: No. 14 Penn State 43, Northwestern 21

November 20, 1993: Running back Mike Archie of Penn State carries the football through an open hole during the Nittany Lions versus Northwestern Wildcats game at Dyche Field in Evanston, Illinois. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Daniel/Allsport

November 19, 1994: No. 2 Penn State 45, Northwestern 17

November 19, 1994: Penn State quarterback Kerry Collins rolls out of the pocket while looking for an open receiver during the Nittany Lions’ 45-17 victory over Northwestern in Beaver Stadium. Getty Images

November 4, 1995: No. 6 Northwestern 21, No. 12 Penn State 10

November 4, 1995: Runningback Darnell Autry of the Northwestern Wildcats celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Dyche Stadium in Evanston, Illinois. Northwestern won the game 21-10. Credit: Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images

November 2, 1996: No. 15 Penn State 34, No. 11 Northwestern 9

November 2, 1996: Running back Darnell Autry #24 of the Northwestern Wildcats in action on the field as he makes a cut through a hole in the offensive line while running with the football during a carry in the Wildcats 34-9 loss to the Penn State Nittany Lions. Getty Images

November 1, 1997: No. 2 Penn State 30, Northwestern 27

November 1, 1997: Running back Adrian Autry of the Northwestern Wildcats (center) tries to run between safety Shawn Lee (left) and tackle Matt Fornadel of the Penn State Nittany Lions during a game at Ryan Stadium in Evanston, Illinois. Getty Images

November 14, 1998: No. 19 Penn State 41, Northwestern 10

31 Oct 1998: La Var Arrington #11 of the Pennsylvania State Nittany Lions moves during a game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. Penn State defeated Illinois 27-0. Mandatory Credit: Rick Stewart /Allsport

October 20, 2001: Penn State 38, No. 22 Northwestern 35

CHARLOTTSVILLE, VA – DECEMBER 1: Quarterback Zack Mills #7 of the Penn State Nittany Lions drops back to pass during the NCAA football game against the Virginia Cavaliers on December 1, 2001 at Scott Stadium in Charlottsville, Virginia. Virginia defeated Penn State 20-14. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

October 19, 2002: No. 20 Penn State 49, Northwestern 0

COLUMBUS – OCTOBER 26: Penn State tailback Larry Johnson #5 rushes during the NCAA football game against Ohio State at Ohio Stadium on October 26, 2002 in Columbus, Ohio. The Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Penn State Nittany Lions in a closely fought defensive battle, 13-7. (Photo by Tom Pidgeon/Getty Images)

November 8, 2003: Northwestern 17, Penn State 7

STATE COLLEGE, PA – AUGUST 30: Defensive tackle Tamba Hali #91 of the Pennsylvania State University Nittany Lions points during the game against the Temple University Owls at Beaver Stadium on August 30, 2003 in State College, Pennsylvania. Penn State defeated Temple 23-10. (Photo by Craig Melvin/Getty Images)

November 6, 2004: Northwestern 14, Penn State 7

STATE COLLEGE, PA – NOVEMBER 6: Brett Basanez #14 of Northwestern throws in front of Paul Posluszny #31of Penn State in the second quarter at Beaver Stadium on November 6, 2004 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

September 24, 2005: Penn State 34, Northwestern 29

Penn State’s Derrick Williams celebrates his game winning touchdown against Northwestern at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois, Sept. 24, 2005. Penn State won 34-29. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

September 30, 2006: Penn State 33, Northwestern 7

Nov 18, 2006; State College , PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Anthony Morelli (14) looks to pass against the Michigan State Spartans in the second half at Beaver Stadium in State College, PA. Penn State won the game, 17-13. Mandatory Credit: Jason Bridge-USA TODAY Sports Copyright (c) 2006 Jason Bridge

October 31, 2009: No. 12 Penn State 34, Northwestern 13

EVANSTON, IL – OCTOBER 31: Daryll Clark #17 of the Penn State Nittany Lions runs with the ball as teammate Dennis Landolt #73 blocks Vince Browne #94 of the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field on October 31, 2009 in Evanston, Illinois. Penn State defeated Northwestern 34-13. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

November 6, 2010: Penn State 35, Northwestern 21

November 6, 2010; University Park, PA, USA: Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Joe Paterno is carried off the field after earning his 400th career victory by defeating the Northwestern Wildcats 35-21 at Beaver Stadium.Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USPRESSWIRE

October 22, 2011: Penn State 34, Northwestern 24

Oct 22, 2011; Evanston, IL, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Stephfon Green (21) runs past Northwestern Wildcats defensive lineman Vince Browne (94) during the third quarter at Ryan Field. Penn State defeats the Wildcats 34-24. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

October 6, 2012: Penn State 39, No. 24 Northwestern 28

October 6, 2012; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions fullback Michael Zordich (9) dives for the end zone pylon during the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

September 27, 2014: Northwestern 29, Penn State 6

Sep 27, 2014; University Park, PA, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Trevor Siemian (13) is congratulated by teammates after his third rushing touchdown against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. The Northwestern Wildcats won 29-6. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

November 7, 2015: Northwestern 23, Penn State 21

Nov 7, 2015; Evanston, IL, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Saquon Barkley (26) is tackled by Northwestern Wildcats safety Godwin Igwebuike (16) and cornerback Nick VanHoose (23) during the second half of the game at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Caylor Arnold-USA TODAY Sports

October 7, 2017: No. 4 Penn State 31, Northwestern 7

Oct 7, 2017; Evanston, IL, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Trace McSorley (9) scores a touchdown against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire