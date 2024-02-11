Penn State at Northwestern men’s basketball: How to watch on TV and live stream on Sunday

After winning three striaght games in Big Ten play, including back-to-back road wins, Penn State’s men’s basketball team will look for a fourth consecutive win on Sunday afternoon at Northwestern.

Penn State came up short against Northwestern in the first meeting this season in Happy Valley. Penn State let a second-half lead slip away in a home loss to the Wildcats, 76-72, back in January. Kanye Clary scored 25 points in the losing effort. His status for this game will be one to watch as he made his way back on the court off the bench in Penn State’s last game against Iowa after missing two games due to injury.

Penn State has not won four striaght Big Ten games since the 2019-2020 season. Picking up this one will be difficult as Northwestern is 6-0 in Big Ten games at home and 12-1 overall in hime games this season. Boo Buie continues to be a force with a team-leading 19.0 points per game

Penn State and Northwestern will have this game wrapped up before the big football festivities of the day get underway in Las Vegas. Here is how to watch the Sunday afternoon Big Ten basketball contest from Evanston.

Penn State at Northwestern Men’s Basketball

Date: Sunday, Feb. 11

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Channel: Big Ten Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire