Penn State, North Carolina among teams falling in college football's US LBM Coaches Poll

It was another week of uneven performances and near misses in college football, but once again true chaos didn’t really materialize as far as the US LBM Coaches Poll is concerned.

The top five teams remain unchanged from a week ago, with Georgia retaining the top spot it has held all season. The Bulldogs, in an open date on the eve of their annual showdown with Florida, claimed 58 of 64 No. 1 votes. Michigan holds at No. 2 after another dominant win at Michigan State. The Wolverines got four first-place votes this week, with the remaining two going to No. 3 Ohio State. The Buckeyes shut down previously unbeaten Penn State, knocking the Nittany Lions down four places to No. 10.

No. 4 Florida State solidified its position with a win against No. 21 Duke. Washington holds on at No. 5, though the Huskies had to overcome a surprisingly shaky offensive night to avert disaster against Arizona State.

The Big 12 leaders have the next two slots, though both had to survive their own close calls against league newcomers. Oklahoma, the league’s lone undefeated squad, moves up to No. 6 after edging Central Florida, and Texas is No. 7 after holding on at Houston. Alabama and Oregon claim the No. 8 and 9 positions, respectively, as No. 17 North Carolina tumbles from the top 10 after a loss to Virginia.

Air Force kept its record clean with a victory at Navy and gains three positions to No. 19, the highest ranking for the Falcons since Oct. 21, 2002. Just in its second season after joining the Bowl Subdivision, James Madison makes its first appearance in the coaches poll at No. 25.

Iowa is the week’s only dropout.

