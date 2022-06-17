Penn State Nittany Lions Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Penn State Nittany Lions Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Penn State Nittany Lions Preview

Penn State 2022 Preview

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen

Penn State Schedule & Analysis

Joey Porter, CB Jr.

The 6-2, 196-pound veteran corner was named a Third Team All-Big Ten performer over the last two seasons, and now he’s on the verge of becoming an All-American on the way to cementing himself as a top pro prospect.

He made three tackles in a reserve role in his first season, and came up with 83 stops with one interception and eight broken up passes over the last two.

Parker Washington, WR Jr.

5-10, 212. 100 catches, 1,309 yards (13.1 ypc), 10 TD in two seasons

PJ Mustipher, DT Sr.

6-4, 329. 107 tackles, 3 sacks, 10 TFL, 1 broken up pass, 2 forced fumbles. 2021 Second Team All-Big Ten, 2020 Honorable Mention All-Big Ten

Ji’Ayir Brown, S Sr.

5-11, 204. 79 tackles, 6 INT, 6 broken up passes, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 forced fumble, 2 TFL in two seasons. Third Team All-Big Ten

Sean Clifford, QB Sr.

6-2, 216. 607-1,005 (60%) for 7,839 yards, 62 TD, 24 INT, 897 rushing yards, 10 TD in four seasons.

Keyvone Lee, RB Soph.

6-0, 234. 197 carries, 968 yards (4.9 ypc), 6 TD, 27 catches, 196 yards in two seasons.

Mitchell Tinsley, WR Sr.

6-1, 205. 130 catches, 1,779 yards (13.7 ypc), 18 TD in two seasons at WKU. 2021 Second Team All-Conference USA

Nick Singleton, RB Fr.

6-0, 210. Ultra-fast with great size and the ability to hit home runs from anywhere on the field, he was a superstar recruit who’ll see time right away in the rotation.

Story continues

– For more Penn State football, check out NittanyLionsWire

Kalen King, CB Soph.

5-11, 186. 21 tackles, 5 broken up passes, 1 forced fumble last year

Curtis Jacobs, LB Soph

6-1, 207. 70 tackles, 3 sacks, 7.5 TFL, 1 INT, 2 broken up passes in two seasons. Honorable Mention All-Big Ten

Penn State Nittany Lions Preview

Penn State 2022 Preview

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen

Penn State Schedule & Analysis



[protected-iframe id=”361699434b6d70baf15f631ed2408ac1-97672683-92922408″ info=”https://www.googletagservices.com/tag/js/gpt.js” ]

– 2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams

1

1

1

1