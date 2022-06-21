SEC Top Letdown Games for Every Team: 2022 College Football Season

Reuters

Bryan Ong has made it his mission to preserve items that tell the story of Hong Kong's British colonial past even as Beijing increasingly shapes life in the city that is firmly back in the fold of the mainland. Ong, 42, has been collecting colonial memorabilia since he was a child and last year opened The Museum Victoria City to put his treasures on display, detached from growing acrimony between China and Britain, fuelled in part by the colonial legacy. "Whether it’s good or bad, it’s part of Hong Kong history,” Ong said.