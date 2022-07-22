Penn State Nittany Lions 2022 Football Schedule

After a couple of back-to-back mediocre seasons, Penn State is hoping to restore the roar in Happy Valley in 2022. The Nittany Lions bring a good mix of returning veterans and young upcoming talent ready to put Penn State back in the Big Ten title race but they will have to earn it with a somewhat challenging schedule in 2022.

Penn State opens the third straight season on the road against a Big Ten opponent when they open the 2022 season at Purdue. Two weeks later Penn State will make a trip to Auburn for the second half of a home-and-home scheduling agreement. Penn State also pays a trip to Ann Arbor to face defending Big Ten champion Michigan in a stadium that has not generally been kind to the Nittany Lions over the years, and Penn State will get chances for revenge at home against Ohio State and Michigan State.

Here is a look at the entire 2022 schedule for Penn State with the series record and most recent results in the series noted.

This schedule is subject to change.

September 1, 2022 (Thursday) - at Purdue

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Kickoff: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Series record: Penn State leads 15-3-1

Last meeting: Oct. 5, 2019; Penn State 35, Purdue 7

September 10, 2022 - Ohio

Andrew Weber-US Presswire

Kickoff: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Series record: Penn State leads 5-1

Last meeting: Sept. 1, 2012; Ohio 24, Penn State 14

September 17, 2022 - at Auburn

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Series record: Penn State leads 2-1

Last meeting: Sept. 18, 2021; Penn State 28, Auburn 20

September 24, 2022 - Central Michigan

Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Kickoff: TBA

TV: Big Ten Network

Series record: Penn State leads 1-0

Last meeting: Sept. 17, 2005; Penn State 40, Central Michigan 3

October 1, 2022 - Northwestern

Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Kickoff: TBA

TV: ESPN network TBD

Series record: Penn State leads 14-5

Last meeting: Oct. 17, 2017; Penn State 31, Northwestern 7

October 15, 2022 - at Michigan

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBA

Series record: Michigan leads 15-10

Last meeting: Nov.13, 2021; Michigan 21, Penn State 17

October 22, 2022 - Minnesota

Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: TBA

Series record: Penn State leads 9-6

Last meeting: Nov. 9, 2019; Minnesota 31, Penn State 26

October 29, 2022 - Ohio State

The Columbus Dispatch

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBA

Series record: Ohio State leads 23-13

Last meeting: Oct. 30, 2021; Ohio State 33, Penn State 24

November 5, 2022 - at Indiana

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBA

Series record: Penn State leads 23-2

Last meeting: Oct.2, 2021; Penn State 24, Indiana 0

November 12, 2022 - Maryland

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBA

Series record: Penn State leads 41-3-1

Last meeting: Nov. 6, 2021; Penn State 31, Maryland 14

November 19, 2022 - at Rutgers

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBA

Series record: Penn State leads 30-2

Last meeting: Nov. 20, 2021; Penn State 28, Rutgers 0

November 26, 2022 - Michigan State

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBA

Series record: Series tied 17-17-1

Last meeting: Nov. 27, 2021; Michigan State 30, Penn State 27

