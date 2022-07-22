Penn State Nittany Lions 2022 Football Schedule
After a couple of back-to-back mediocre seasons, Penn State is hoping to restore the roar in Happy Valley in 2022. The Nittany Lions bring a good mix of returning veterans and young upcoming talent ready to put Penn State back in the Big Ten title race but they will have to earn it with a somewhat challenging schedule in 2022.
Penn State opens the third straight season on the road against a Big Ten opponent when they open the 2022 season at Purdue. Two weeks later Penn State will make a trip to Auburn for the second half of a home-and-home scheduling agreement. Penn State also pays a trip to Ann Arbor to face defending Big Ten champion Michigan in a stadium that has not generally been kind to the Nittany Lions over the years, and Penn State will get chances for revenge at home against Ohio State and Michigan State.
Here is a look at the entire 2022 schedule for Penn State with the series record and most recent results in the series noted.
This list will be updated with television and kickoff times as they become available. This schedule is subject to change.
September 1, 2022 (Thursday) - at Purdue
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Kickoff: 8:00 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Series record: Penn State leads 15-3-1
Last meeting: Oct. 5, 2019; Penn State 35, Purdue 7
September 10, 2022 - Ohio
Andrew Weber-US Presswire
Kickoff: 12:00 p.m. ET
TV: ABC
Series record: Penn State leads 5-1
Last meeting: Sept. 1, 2012; Ohio 24, Penn State 14
September 17, 2022 - at Auburn
Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Series record: Penn State leads 2-1
Last meeting: Sept. 18, 2021; Penn State 28, Auburn 20
September 24, 2022 - Central Michigan
Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports
Kickoff: TBA
TV: Big Ten Network
Series record: Penn State leads 1-0
Last meeting: Sept. 17, 2005; Penn State 40, Central Michigan 3
October 1, 2022 - Northwestern
Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
Kickoff: TBA
TV: ESPN network TBD
Series record: Penn State leads 14-5
Last meeting: Oct. 17, 2017; Penn State 31, Northwestern 7
October 15, 2022 - at Michigan
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Kickoff: TBA
TV: TBA
Series record: Michigan leads 15-10
Last meeting: Nov.13, 2021; Michigan 21, Penn State 17
October 22, 2022 - Minnesota
Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: TBA
Series record: Penn State leads 9-6
Last meeting: Nov. 9, 2019; Minnesota 31, Penn State 26
October 29, 2022 - Ohio State
The Columbus Dispatch
Kickoff: TBA
TV: TBA
Series record: Ohio State leads 23-13
Last meeting: Oct. 30, 2021; Ohio State 33, Penn State 24
November 5, 2022 - at Indiana
Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
Kickoff: TBA
TV: TBA
Series record: Penn State leads 23-2
Last meeting: Oct.2, 2021; Penn State 24, Indiana 0
November 12, 2022 - Maryland
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Kickoff: TBA
TV: TBA
Series record: Penn State leads 41-3-1
Last meeting: Nov. 6, 2021; Penn State 31, Maryland 14
November 19, 2022 - at Rutgers
Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
Kickoff: TBA
TV: TBA
Series record: Penn State leads 30-2
Last meeting: Nov. 20, 2021; Penn State 28, Rutgers 0
November 26, 2022 - Michigan State
Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Kickoff: TBA
TV: TBA
Series record: Series tied 17-17-1
Last meeting: Nov. 27, 2021; Michigan State 30, Penn State 27
