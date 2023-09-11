Penn State in the NFL Week 1 roundup: Old faces in new places

Penn State may have already played two games this season, but the NFL has just gotten its season started. And there are a number of Penn State players scattered around the league. Penn State had 39 players appearing on Week 1 NFL rosters with 33 on the 53-man rosters around the league, four on practice squads, and two additional players on injured reserve to start the season.

A pair of recent standouts took the Sunday night spotlight as Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys visited Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants. A few more Penn State players will wrap up the first week of the NFL’s regular season when Adrian Amos and the New York Jets face Connor McGovern, Ryan Bates, Daquan Jones and the Buffalo Bills on Monday night.

Here is a look at how some former Penn State football players performed in Week 1 of the NFL regular season.

Mike Gesicki: 3 receptions, 36 yards

Mike Gesicki made his regular season debut with his new team, the New England Patriots. Three passes were intended for him from New England quarterback Mac Jones, and Gesicki caught all three of them. Gesicki had three receptions for 36 yards with former Penn State head coach Bill O’Brien serving as New England’s offensive coordinator.

Miles Sanders: 18 carries, 72 yards, 4 receptions, 26 rec. yards

Former Penn State running back Miles Sanders was another player making his regular season debut with his new team, the Carolina Panthers. It was a solid debut but it was not enough to help the Panthers pick up a win in Atlanta. Sanders lost a fumble in the loss.

Speaking of Atlanta, former Penn State defensive standout Arnold Ebiketie had a tackle and a QB hit for the Falcons defense.

Nick Scott: 11 total tackles, 4 solo tackles

Things may not have gone well for the Cincinnati Bengals in the season opener against Cleveland, but Nick Scott racked up a double-digit tackle total in the game. It was the first time in Scott’s career he had double-digit tackles in a single game.

Brenton Strange: No stats, but check out this play

Jacksonville rookie tight end Brenton Strange played in his first career game as the Jaguars topped the Indianapolis Colts on the road. Strange was used more as a blocker instead of a passing target for Trevor Lawrence, and he had some rookie moments. Burt he also deserves credit for his effort on this touchdown run by the Jaguars, arguably the play of the game.

Fellow Jags rookie Parker Washington was inactive as a coach’s decision.

Chris Godwin: 5 receptions, 51 yards

One of the surprises of the NFL’s opening weekend may have been Tampa Bay grabbing a win at Minnesota. Chris Godwin was the second-leading receiver for the Bucs with 51 yards on five catches from Baker Mayfield. None may have been bigger than his 11-yard gain on 3rd-and-10 out of the two-minute warning to allow Tampa Bay to run out the remainder of the game clock on the Vikings.

Allen Robinson: 5 receptions, 64 yards

It was a tough season opener for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Veteran wide receiver Allen Robinson fit right in with his new team, though, with a team-high 64 yards.

Former tight end Pat Freiermuth had one reception for three yards. Rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. made his NFL debut with one tackle against the San Francisco 49ers.

Jahan Dotson: 5 receptions, 40 yards

After a solid rookie season in Washington, Jahan Dotson continued to be a key offensive weapon for the Washington Commanders in the season opener. Dotson may not have scored a touchdown in the first game against Arizona, but he was one of the team’s leading receivers in the winning effort.

Jesse Luketa had three tackles for Arizona.

Odafe Oweh: 3 total tackles, 2 solo, 3 QB hits

Former Penn State defensive lineman Odafe Oweh was part of a big day for the Baltimore Ravens defense against Houston. Oweh showed his ability to get to rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, although he was not able to record a sack.

Former Penn State punter Jordan Stout punted five times for the Ravens. He averaged 49.8 yards per punt and pinned three punts inside the 20-yard line. Stout had a 67-yard punt in the game.

Sean Clifford: 1 rushing attempt, 0 yards, 1 fumble

After winning the top backup quaterback job for the Green Bay Packers, Sean Clifford made an appearance late in the first game of the season to relieve Jordan Love. The Packers already had the game well in hand so all Clifford was asked to do was run the clock. Clifford fumbled once but he recovered it on his own.

Jaquan Brisker: 7 total tackles, 3 solo tackles, 1 pass deflection

Jaquan Brisker and the Chicago Bears failed to topple the Packers at home in the season opener. Brisker did have a solid day in the box score but the Packers sliced through the Bears secondary for most of the game with three touchdown passes thrown by Jordan Love.

