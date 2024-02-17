Penn State at Nebraska men’s basketball: How to watch on TV and live stream on Saturday

The Penn State men’s basketball team fell victim to another close loss on Wednesday, as Michigan State left State College with just its second road victory. The Nittany Lions will aim to snap its two-game skid when they end in Lincoln on Saturday to face the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

It was a tough loss against the Spartans for several reasons, but perhaps none bigger than shooting 12/23 from the 3-point line and still coming away with a loss. Ace Baldwin Jr. and Zach Hicks each scored 15 points to lead Penn State.

Penn State is only 6-8 in Big Ten play and hasn’t had much success on the road this season, only going 2-5. Nebraska has not lost a Big Ten game at home and has only lost once at home all season. The Cornhuskers haven’t played in a week after beating Michigan at home 79-59 on February 10.

Guard Keisei Tominaga paces the Nebraska offense with 14 points per game and averages 2.2 3-pointers per contest so the Penn State 3-point defense that ranks third in the Big Ten will be critical.

Penn State guard Kanye Clary was held to just 8 points against Michigan State in his return to the starting lineup, so a back-to-normal offensive night for the sophomore guard would be a massive boost for the Nittany Lions.

The Cornhuskers are one of the toughest teams in the country when playing at home, so Penn State will have to be clicking on all cylinders to come away with the victory.

Here is how to watch Saturday afternoon’s Big Ten action from Lincoln.

Penn State at Nebraska Men’s Basketball

Date: Saturday, Feb. 17

Time: Noon ET

Channel: Big Ten Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire