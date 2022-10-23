Penn State moves up in Week 8 USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Following a solid home victory Saturday night in front of a whiteout crowd and along with some notable losses around the country, Penn State managed to move back up the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll after Week 8. Penn State moved up three spots this week after a 45-17 victory over Minnesota in front of a packed Beaver Stadium crowd.

Penn State moved up to No. 13 in this week’s coaches poll after being dropped to No. 16 last week. The Nittany Lions took advantage of losses suffered by No. 15 UCLA (down five spots after losing to No. 8 Oregon) and No. 16 Syracuse (down two spots after losing to No. 5 Clemson). Penn State couldn’t quite pass falling Ole Miss as the Rebels fell from No. 7 down to No. 12 after their loss to No. 20 LSU on Saturday (LSU was not ranked last week).

Georgia remains the No. 1 team in the coaches poll with 43 first-place votes in their favor. Penn State’s next opponent, Ohio State, also remained No. 2 after a thorough beating of Iowa. The Buckeyes have 17 first-place votes to their name as they prepare for their road trip to Happy Valley next week. No. 3 Tennessee swapped spots with No. 4 Michigan after the Vols torched an FCS opponent and the Wolverines had the week off after thrashing Penn State the previous week (Tennessee defeated Alabama that same weekend).

Clemson and Alabama remained No. 5 and No. 6, respectively. TCU and Oregon each moved up one spot, and Oklahoma State (up two) and Wake Forest (up three) round out the top ten.

Illinois is the fourth Big Ten team in this week’s coaches poll. Despite being idle, the Illini moved up two spots to No. 18 as No. 22 Kansas State fell five spots and Cincinnati stayed put after a close call at SMU.

Here is this week’s USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll:

Story continues

Others receiving votes: Texas 48; Liberty 42; Maryland 24; Washington 22; Oregon State 21; Baylor 6; Texas-San Antonio 4; Mississippi State 4; Troy 3; Arkansas 3; Coastal Carolina 2; Central Florida 1; Boise State 1.

Follow Kevin McGuire on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion. Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire