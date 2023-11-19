Penn State moves up in new US LBM Coaches Poll
Penn State ended up doing what it needed to do in Week 12 to score a home victory over Rutgers, but they needed a little bit of help to make any moves up in this week’s new US LBM Coaches Poll. They got that in the form of a loss by Oregon State and Penn State has moved up one spot in this week’s edition of the coaches poll, which was released Sunday afternoon.
Penn State moved up one spot from no. 12 a week ago to no. 11 this week in the US LBM Coaches Poll. The Nittany Lions sit behind no. 10 Missouri, who also moved up one spot this week, to remain just outside of the top 10. Oregon State lost at home to no. 5 Washington and fell from no. 10 in last week’s poll down to no. 15 this week. The Beavers also fell behind no. 12 Ole Miss, no. 13 Oklahoma, and no. 14 LSU on their way down the coaches poll.
Georgia continues to hold firm to the top spot in the US LBM Coaches Poll, as they have all season long, but no. 2 Ohio State and no. 3 Michigan flipped their positions this week just ahead of their massive Big Ten rivalry game this coming week. No. 4 Florida State remains in the same ranking but could be in some trouble with a key injury to quarterback Jordan Travis this weekend. Washington, Oregon, Texas, Alabama, and Louisville fill the no. 5 through no. 9 spots, respectively.
The Big Ten has four current members ranked in this week’s poll with Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, and no. 19 Iowa. Future Big Ten members Washington and Oregon are also among those ranked. UCLA was among the other teams receiving votes after their win over USC (both joining the Big Ten in 2024).
Check out the full US LBM Coaches Poll
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
11-0
1,571 (61)
–
2
11-0
1,460 (1)
+1
3
11-0
1,458 (1)
-1
4
Florida State
11-0
1,375
–
5
Washington
11-0
1,367
–
6
10-1
1,234
–
7
10-1
1,193
–
8
10-1
1,174
–
9
Louisville
10-1
1,035
–
10
Missouri
9-2
981
+1
11
9-2
908
+1
12
Ole Miss
9-2
863
+2
13
9-2
840
–
14
8-3
726
+1
15
Oregon State
8-3
684
-5
16
Arizona
8-3
568
+6
17
8-3
536
+1
18
10-1
493
-1
19
9-2
447
+4
20
Kansas State
8-3
424
+4
21
Oklahoma State
8-3
299
+4
22
Liberty
11-0
158
+5
23
7-4
109
-4
24
North Carolina State
8-3
97
+6
25
9-2
84
+3
Schools Dropped Out
No. 16 Utah; No. 20 North Carolina; No. 21 James Madison
Others Receiving Votes
North Carolina 79; UNLV 76; Utah 75; Toledo 49; James Madison 48; Clemson 25; Troy 17; Texas A&M 6; UCLA 5; Kansas 4; Fresno State 3; West Virginia 2; UTSA 1; Air Force 1
