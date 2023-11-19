Penn State moves up in new US LBM Coaches Poll

Penn State ended up doing what it needed to do in Week 12 to score a home victory over Rutgers, but they needed a little bit of help to make any moves up in this week’s new US LBM Coaches Poll. They got that in the form of a loss by Oregon State and Penn State has moved up one spot in this week’s edition of the coaches poll, which was released Sunday afternoon.

Penn State moved up one spot from no. 12 a week ago to no. 11 this week in the US LBM Coaches Poll. The Nittany Lions sit behind no. 10 Missouri, who also moved up one spot this week, to remain just outside of the top 10. Oregon State lost at home to no. 5 Washington and fell from no. 10 in last week’s poll down to no. 15 this week. The Beavers also fell behind no. 12 Ole Miss, no. 13 Oklahoma, and no. 14 LSU on their way down the coaches poll.

Georgia continues to hold firm to the top spot in the US LBM Coaches Poll, as they have all season long, but no. 2 Ohio State and no. 3 Michigan flipped their positions this week just ahead of their massive Big Ten rivalry game this coming week. No. 4 Florida State remains in the same ranking but could be in some trouble with a key injury to quarterback Jordan Travis this weekend. Washington, Oregon, Texas, Alabama, and Louisville fill the no. 5 through no. 9 spots, respectively.

The Big Ten has four current members ranked in this week’s poll with Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, and no. 19 Iowa. Future Big Ten members Washington and Oregon are also among those ranked. UCLA was among the other teams receiving votes after their win over USC (both joining the Big Ten in 2024).

Check out the full US LBM Coaches Poll

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Georgia 11-0 1,571 (61) – 2 Ohio State 11-0 1,460 (1) +1 3 Michigan 11-0 1,458 (1) -1 4 Florida State 11-0 1,375 – 5 Washington 11-0 1,367 – 6 Oregon 10-1 1,234 – 7 Texas 10-1 1,193 – 8 Alabama 10-1 1,174 – 9 Louisville 10-1 1,035 – 10 Missouri 9-2 981 +1 11 Penn State 9-2 908 +1 12 Ole Miss 9-2 863 +2 13 Oklahoma 9-2 840 – 14 LSU 8-3 726 +1 15 Oregon State 8-3 684 -5 16 Arizona 8-3 568 +6 17 Notre Dame 8-3 536 +1 18 Tulane 10-1 493 -1 19 Iowa 9-2 447 +4 20 Kansas State 8-3 424 +4 21 Oklahoma State 8-3 299 +4 22 Liberty 11-0 158 +5 23 Tennessee 7-4 109 -4 24 North Carolina State 8-3 97 +6 25 SMU 9-2 84 +3

Schools Dropped Out

No. 16 Utah; No. 20 North Carolina; No. 21 James Madison

Others Receiving Votes

North Carolina 79; UNLV 76; Utah 75; Toledo 49; James Madison 48; Clemson 25; Troy 17; Texas A&M 6; UCLA 5; Kansas 4; Fresno State 3; West Virginia 2; UTSA 1; Air Force 1

