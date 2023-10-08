Penn State moves into top 5 of US LBM Coaches Poll for Week 6
Penn State picked a good week to be taking a bye week as the Nittany Lions benefitted from a loss by a top-five team this weekend. With Texas coming up short against Oklahoma, Penn State moved up to no. 5 in the new US LBM Coaches Poll, which was released Sunday afternoon.
Penn State is the third Big Ten team in the top five this week. Michigan (no. 2) and Ohio State (no. 3) join Penn State in the top five of this week’s coaches poll. Georgia continues to hold the top spot with a majority share of first-place votes (61) to their name after a big win against Kentucky this weekend.
Penn State is one spot behind Florida State in this week’s coaches poll. Behind Penn State is Washignton, who moved up two spots and received a first-place vote). Oklahoma moved up 5 spots to no. 7 this week, jumping no. 8 Oregon, no. 9 USC, and no. 10 Alabama in the process, along with no. 11 Texas.
It is interesting to see the coaches poll rank Texas one spot behind Alabama. Earlier this season, Texas beat Alabama head-to-head in Tuscaloosa. Now they are one spot behind the Crimson Tide for some reason despite now having identical records.
Here is the full US LBM Coaches Poll for Week 6.
Georgia Bulldogs (61 first-place votes)
Last week: 1 (59 first-place votes)
Next game: at Vanderbilt
Michigan
Last week: 2 (1 first-place vote)
Next game: vs. Indiana
Ohio State (2 first-place votes)
Last week: 3 (2 first-place votes)
Next game: at Purdue
Florida State
Last week: 5
Next game: vs. Syracuse
Penn State
Last week: 6
Next game: vs. UMass
Washington (1 first-place vote)
Last week: 8 (1 first-place vote)
Next game: vs. Oregon
Oklahoma
Last week: 12
Next game: vs. UCF (Week 8)
Oregon
Last week: 9
Next game: at Washington
USC
Last week: 7
Next game: at Notre Dame
Alabama
Last week: 10
Next game: vs. Arkansas
Texas
Last week: 4 (1 first-place vote)
Next game: at Houston (Week 8)
North Carolina
Last week: 13
Next game: vs. Miami
Ole Miss
Last week: 15
Next game: at Auburn
Oregon State
Last week: 16
Next game: vs. UCLA
Louisville
Last week: 25
Next game: at Pittsburgh
Utah
Last week: 19
Next game: vs. California
Tennessee
Last week: 18
Next game: vs. Texas A&M
Duke
Last week: 21
Next game: vs. NC State
Washington State
Last week: 14
Next game: vs. Arizona
LSU
Last week: 23
Next game: vs. Auburn
Notre Dame
Last week: 11
Next game: vs. USC
UCLA
Last week: NR
Next game: at Oregon State
Kentucky
Last week: 20
Next game: vs. Missouri
Kansas
Last week: NR
Next game: at Oklahoma State
Missouri
Last week: 22
Next game: at Kentucky