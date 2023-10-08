Penn State moves into top 5 of US LBM Coaches Poll for Week 6

Penn State picked a good week to be taking a bye week as the Nittany Lions benefitted from a loss by a top-five team this weekend. With Texas coming up short against Oklahoma, Penn State moved up to no. 5 in the new US LBM Coaches Poll, which was released Sunday afternoon.

Penn State is the third Big Ten team in the top five this week. Michigan (no. 2) and Ohio State (no. 3) join Penn State in the top five of this week’s coaches poll. Georgia continues to hold the top spot with a majority share of first-place votes (61) to their name after a big win against Kentucky this weekend.

Penn State is one spot behind Florida State in this week’s coaches poll. Behind Penn State is Washignton, who moved up two spots and received a first-place vote). Oklahoma moved up 5 spots to no. 7 this week, jumping no. 8 Oregon, no. 9 USC, and no. 10 Alabama in the process, along with no. 11 Texas.

It is interesting to see the coaches poll rank Texas one spot behind Alabama. Earlier this season, Texas beat Alabama head-to-head in Tuscaloosa. Now they are one spot behind the Crimson Tide for some reason despite now having identical records.

Here is the full US LBM Coaches Poll for Week 6.

Georgia Bulldogs (61 first-place votes)

Last week: 1 (59 first-place votes)

Next game: at Vanderbilt

Michigan

Last week: 2 (1 first-place vote)

Next game: vs. Indiana

Ohio State (2 first-place votes)

Last week: 3 (2 first-place votes)

Next game: at Purdue

Florida State

Last week: 5

Next game: vs. Syracuse

Penn State

Last week: 6

Next game: vs. UMass

Washington (1 first-place vote)

Last week: 8 (1 first-place vote)

Next game: vs. Oregon

Oklahoma

Last week: 12

Next game: vs. UCF (Week 8)

Oregon

Last week: 9

Next game: at Washington

USC

Last week: 7

Next game: at Notre Dame

Alabama

Last week: 10

Next game: vs. Arkansas

Texas

Last week: 4 (1 first-place vote)

Next game: at Houston (Week 8)

Last week: 13

Next game: vs. Miami

Last week: 15

Next game: at Auburn

Oregon State

Last week: 16

Next game: vs. UCLA

Last week: 25

Next game: at Pittsburgh

Utah

Last week: 19

Next game: vs. California

Last week: 18

Next game: vs. Texas A&M

Duke

Last week: 21

Next game: vs. NC State

Washington State

Last week: 14

Next game: vs. Arizona

Last week: 23

Next game: vs. Auburn

Notre Dame

Last week: 11

Next game: vs. USC

UCLA

Last week: NR

Next game: at Oregon State

Kentucky

Last week: 20

Next game: vs. Missouri

Last week: NR

Next game: at Oklahoma State

Missouri

Last week: 22

Next game: at Kentucky

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire