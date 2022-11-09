Penn State moves up in latest College Football Playoff rankings

After taking care of things on the road last weekend, and after some big developments around the country in Week 10, Penn State managed to inch its way up the latest rankings from the College Football Playoff according to the selection committee. Penn State moved up to No. 14 in this week’s updated playoff rankings, continuing to keep the Nittany Lions in striking distance of appearing in a New Years Six bowl game at the end of the season.

The top four teams in this week’s rankings include two Big Ten teams. Ohio State comes in at No. 2 in the rankings, with only No. 1 Georgia standing in front of them. Michigan checks in at No. 3 this week. TCU of the Big 12 is the fourth team in the rankings.

If two Big Ten teams do make the College Football Playoff, then Penn State’s chances of playing in a New Years Six bowl game rocket up in a big way if it ends the year with a 10-2 record. And even if two Big Ten teams do not make the playoff, a 10-2 record could be sending Penn State to a NY6 bowl game anyway. Some teams ranked ahead of Penn State are guaranteed to take at least one loss before the end of the season. For example, Alabama and Ole Miss play each other this weekend. And USC and UCLA will play each other before the end of the regular season too.

Take a look at the full #CFBPlayoff selection committee rankings for games played through November 5. Where does your team rank? 🏈🏆 pic.twitter.com/2yFgh6oNhr — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) November 9, 2022

Penn State will look to take the next step toward that 10-2 record this weekend with a home game against Maryland.

List

Big Ten football power rankings after Week 10

Related

Landon Tengwall to miss remainder of season Penn State offensive lineman announces decision for 2023 Penn State was on fire from 3-point land in opening win vs. Winthrop Penn State men's basketball 2022-23 schedule Penn State moves up to No. 14 in updated AP Top 25 Chaotic Week 10 leads to shakeup in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire