Penn State moves up in final US LBM Coaches Poll of the regular season
Penn State ended its regular season with a 42-0 victory in Detroit over Michigan State to finish off a 10-2 regular season. And with a loss by one team ranked ahead of them in last week’s US LBM Coaches Poll, the Nittany Lions cracked the top 10 in the final coaches poll of the regular season.
Penn State moved up to no. 10 in this week’s US LBM Coaches Poll, the final poll of the regular season. The Nittany Lions capitalized on a loss by Louisville, who fell from no. 9 down to no. 14 after their rivalry week loss at home to Kentucky. The loss by the Cardinals may have given Penn State a slight boost in securing a spot in a New Years Six bowl game as well.
Georgia remains the top team in the coaches poll with 59 first-place votes in their favor. Michigan moved up to no. 2 following its big win over Ohio State, who fell from no. 2 down to no. 6. Michigan moved up one spot with the win. No. 3 Washington, no. 4 Florida State, and no. 5 Oregon all moved up one spot as Ohio State fell.
No. 7 Texas, no. 8 Alabama, and no. 9 Missouri all remain in front of Penn State with only Missouri moving up one spot this week (also benefitting from Louisville’s fall).
Penn State, Michigan, Ohio State, and Iowa are the four current Big Ten schools in this week’s US LBM Coaches Poll. Future Big Ten members Washington and Oregon are also in the top 10 this week.
Here is the full US LBM Coaches Poll following Week 13.
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
12-0
1,571 (61)
–
2
12-0
1,460 (1)
+1
3
Washington
12-0
1417
+2
4
Florida State
12-0
1403
+1
5
11-1
1278
+1
6
10-1
1250
-4
7
11-1
1226
–
8
11-1
1182
–
9
Missouri
10-2
1034
+1
10
10-2
967
+1
11
Ole Miss
10-2
937
+1
12
10-2
895
+1
13
9-3
780
+1
14
Louisville
10-2
716
-5
15
Arizona
9-3
681
+1
16
9-3
602
+1
17
10-2
553
+2
18
Tulane
11-1
549
–
19
Oklahoma State
9-3
253
+2
20
North Carolina State
9-3
303
+4
21
Oregon State
8-4
253
-6
22
Liberty
12-0
236
–
23
8-4
209
–
24
SMU
10-2
135
+1
25
James Madison
11-1
79
+5
Schools Dropped Out
No. 20 Kansas State
Others Receiving Votes
Toledo 68; Clemson 64; Utah 54; Kansas State 54; Troy 25; Kansas 15; West Virginia 10; UNLV 4; San Jose State 1; New Mexico State 1;
