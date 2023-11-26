Advertisement

Penn State moves up in final US LBM Coaches Poll of the regular season

Kevin McGuire
·2 min read
Penn State ended its regular season with a 42-0 victory in Detroit over Michigan State to finish off a 10-2 regular season. And with a loss by one team ranked ahead of them in last week’s US LBM Coaches Poll, the Nittany Lions cracked the top 10 in the final coaches poll of the regular season.

Penn State moved up to no. 10 in this week’s US LBM Coaches Poll, the final poll of the regular season. The Nittany Lions capitalized on a loss by Louisville, who fell from no. 9 down to no. 14 after their rivalry week loss at home to Kentucky. The loss by the Cardinals may have given Penn State a slight boost in securing a spot in a New Years Six bowl game as well.

Georgia remains the top team in the coaches poll with 59 first-place votes in their favor. Michigan moved up to no. 2 following its big win over Ohio State, who fell from no. 2 down to no. 6. Michigan moved up one spot with the win. No. 3 Washington, no. 4 Florida State, and no. 5 Oregon all moved up one spot as Ohio State fell.

No. 7 Texas, no. 8 Alabama, and no. 9 Missouri all remain in front of Penn State with only Missouri moving up one spot this week (also benefitting from Louisville’s fall).

Penn State, Michigan, Ohio State, and Iowa are the four current Big Ten schools in this week’s US LBM Coaches Poll. Future Big Ten members Washington and Oregon are also in the top 10 this week.

Here is the full US LBM Coaches Poll following Week 13.

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Georgia

12-0

1,571 (61)

2

Michigan

12-0

1,460 (1)

+1

3

Washington

12-0

1417

+2

4

Florida State

12-0

1403

+1

5

Oregon

11-1

1278

+1

6

Ohio State

10-1

1250

-4

7

Texas

11-1

1226

8

Alabama

11-1

1182

9

Missouri

10-2

1034

+1

10

Penn State

10-2

967

+1

11

Ole Miss

10-2

937

+1

12

Oklahoma

10-2

895

+1

13

LSU

9-3

780

+1

14

Louisville

10-2

716

-5

15

Arizona

9-3

681

+1

16

Notre Dame

9-3

602

+1

17

Iowa

10-2

553

+2

18

Tulane

11-1

549

19

Oklahoma State

9-3

253

+2

20

North Carolina State

9-3

303

+4

21

Oregon State

8-4

253

-6

22

Liberty

12-0

236

23

Tennessee

8-4

209

24

SMU

10-2

135

+1

25

James Madison

11-1

79

+5

Schools Dropped Out

No. 20 Kansas State

Others Receiving Votes

Toledo 68; Clemson 64; Utah 54; Kansas State 54; Troy 25; Kansas 15; West Virginia 10; UNLV 4; San Jose State 1; New Mexico State 1;

