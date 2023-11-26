Penn State moves up in final US LBM Coaches Poll of the regular season

Penn State ended its regular season with a 42-0 victory in Detroit over Michigan State to finish off a 10-2 regular season. And with a loss by one team ranked ahead of them in last week’s US LBM Coaches Poll, the Nittany Lions cracked the top 10 in the final coaches poll of the regular season.

Penn State moved up to no. 10 in this week’s US LBM Coaches Poll, the final poll of the regular season. The Nittany Lions capitalized on a loss by Louisville, who fell from no. 9 down to no. 14 after their rivalry week loss at home to Kentucky. The loss by the Cardinals may have given Penn State a slight boost in securing a spot in a New Years Six bowl game as well.

Georgia remains the top team in the coaches poll with 59 first-place votes in their favor. Michigan moved up to no. 2 following its big win over Ohio State, who fell from no. 2 down to no. 6. Michigan moved up one spot with the win. No. 3 Washington, no. 4 Florida State, and no. 5 Oregon all moved up one spot as Ohio State fell.

No. 7 Texas, no. 8 Alabama, and no. 9 Missouri all remain in front of Penn State with only Missouri moving up one spot this week (also benefitting from Louisville’s fall).

Penn State, Michigan, Ohio State, and Iowa are the four current Big Ten schools in this week’s US LBM Coaches Poll. Future Big Ten members Washington and Oregon are also in the top 10 this week.

Here is the full US LBM Coaches Poll following Week 13.

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Georgia 12-0 1,571 (61) – 2 Michigan 12-0 1,460 (1) +1 3 Washington 12-0 1417 +2 4 Florida State 12-0 1403 +1 5 Oregon 11-1 1278 +1 6 Ohio State 10-1 1250 -4 7 Texas 11-1 1226 – 8 Alabama 11-1 1182 – 9 Missouri 10-2 1034 +1 10 Penn State 10-2 967 +1 11 Ole Miss 10-2 937 +1 12 Oklahoma 10-2 895 +1 13 LSU 9-3 780 +1 14 Louisville 10-2 716 -5 15 Arizona 9-3 681 +1 16 Notre Dame 9-3 602 +1 17 Iowa 10-2 553 +2 18 Tulane 11-1 549 – 19 Oklahoma State 9-3 253 +2 20 North Carolina State 9-3 303 +4 21 Oregon State 8-4 253 -6 22 Liberty 12-0 236 – 23 Tennessee 8-4 209 – 24 SMU 10-2 135 +1 25 James Madison 11-1 79 +5

Schools Dropped Out

No. 20 Kansas State

Others Receiving Votes

Toledo 68; Clemson 64; Utah 54; Kansas State 54; Troy 25; Kansas 15; West Virginia 10; UNLV 4; San Jose State 1; New Mexico State 1;

