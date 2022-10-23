Penn State moves up in AP Top 25 after Week 8

Just as they did in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, the Penn State Nittany Lions have moved up a few spots in this week’s AP Top 25.

Penn State moved up to No. 13 in the updated AP Top 25 this week after defeating Minnesota by a 45-17 final on Saturday night in Beaver Stadium. Penn State moved up three spots in this week’s poll after being ranked No. 16 last week. Penn State is one of four Big Ten teams in the AP poll with No. 2 Ohio State, No. 4 Michigan, and No. 17 Illinois all in the top 25 along with the Nittany Lions.

Penn State will host Ohio State this week for a noon kickoff.

Georgia remains the top team in the country at No. 1. Penn State moved ahead of Syracuse and Ole Miss after the Orange and Rebels each took a loss in Week 8.

Here is this week’s AP Top 25, courtesy of Brett McMurphy of The Action Network, via Twitter.

This week’s @AP_Top25 poll 1-Georgia

2-Ohio St

3-Tennessee

4-Michigan

5-Clemson

6-Bama

7-TCU

8-Oregon

9-Okla St

10 (tie) USC

10 (tie) Wake

12-UCLA

13-Penn St

14-Utah

15-Ole Miss

16-Syracuse

17-Illinois

18-LSU

19-UK

20-Cincinnati

21-UNC

22-KSU

23-Tulane

24-NC St

25-SCarolina — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 23, 2022

List

Big Ten football power rankings after Week 8

Related

Where is ESPN's College GameDay this week? Not Penn State Penn State moves up in Week 8 USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll Former Penn State LB Bani Gbadyu loses battle with cancer Report Card: Grading Penn State's performance vs. Minnesota

Follow Kevin McGuire on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion. Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire