Penn State moves ahead of falling Oklahoma in updated US LBM Coaches Poll

There was some turbulence in the weekend college football schedule in Week 9. Five ranked teams took a loss this weekend, leaving some room to rework the rankings a bit just days before the first release of the College Football Playoff selection committee’s rankings this week. The US LBM Coaches Poll had some changes to address after this weekend’s college football results.

Oklahoma was the only team ranked in the top 10 to suffer a loss. The setback by the Sooners against Kansas was a notable development in the Big 12, although the Sooners remain on top of the Big 12 standings going into November, and don’t forget that they own a key head-to-head victory over Texas and Iowa State.

With Oklahoma dropping five spots this week, that allowed Penn State to move up one from no. 10 last week to no. 9 this week. Penn State sits one spot behind Alabama, who maintained its ranking from a week ago at no. 8. No. 7 Oregon passed the Crimson Tide this week after a dominating win at Utah.

There were no changes with the top five with Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Florida State, and Washignton keeping their rankings, respectively.

Losses by North Carolina and Duke also led to some changes in the bottom half of this week’s US LBM Coaches Poll top 25 with Duke dropping out entirely. And a late-night loss by Oregon State left some room for more reshuffling of the rankings this week.

Here is a look at this week’s US LBM Coaches Poll.

Georgia Bulldogs (8-0) - 58 first-place votes

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 result: Won vs. Florida, 43-20

Last week’s ranking: 1 (58 first-place votes)

Next up for Georgia: vs. Missouri

Michigan Wolverines (8-0) - 3 first-place votes

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 result: Idle

Last week’s ranking: 2 (4 first-place votes)

Next up for Michigan: vs. Purdue

Ohio State Buckeyes (8-0) - 3 first-place votes

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 result: Won at Wisconsin, 24-10

Last week’s ranking: 3 (2 first-place votes)

Next up for Ohio State: at Rutgers

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 result: Won at Wake Forest, 41-16

Last week’s ranking: 4

Next up for Florida State: at Pitt

D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 result: Won at Stanford, 42-33

Last week’s ranking: 5

Next up for Washington: at USC

Austin American-Statesman

Week 9 result: Won vs. BYU, 35-6

Last week’s ranking: 7

Next up for Texas: vs. Kansas State

Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 result: Won vs. Utah, 35-6

Last week’s ranking: 9

Next up for Oregon: vs. Cal

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 result: Idle

Last week’s ranking: 8

Next up for Alabama: vs. LSU

Penn State Nittany Lions (7-1)

Hanover Evening Sun

Week 9 result: Won vs. Indiana, 33-24

Last week’s ranking: 10

Next up for Penn State: at Maryland

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 result: Won vs. Vanderbilt, 33-7

Last week’s ranking: 11

Next up for Ole Miss: vs. Texas A&M

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 result: Lost vs. Kansas, 38-33

Last week’s ranking: 6

Next up for Oklahoma: at Oklahoma State

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 result: Won vs. Pitt, 58-7

Last week’s ranking: 14

Next up for Notre Dame: at Clemson

LSU Tigers (6-2)

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 result: Idle

Last week’s ranking: 15

Next up for LSU: at Alabama

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 result: Idle

Last week’s ranking: 16

Next up for Missouri: at Georgia

The Courier-Journal

Week 9 result: Won vs. Duke, 23-0

Last week’s ranking: 18

Next up for Louisville: vs. Virginia Tech

Tennessee Volunteers (6-2)

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 result: Won at Kentucky, 33-27

Last week’s ranking: 20

Next up for Tennessee: vs. UConn

Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 result: Won at Colorado State, 30-13

Last week’s ranking: 19

Next up for Air Force: vs. Army

Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 result: Lost vs. Oregon, 35-6

Last week’s ranking: 13

Next up for Utah: vs. Arizona State

Oregon State Beavers (6-2)

Chris Coduto/Getty Images

Week 9 result: Lost at Arizona, 27-24

Last week’s ranking: 12

Next up for Oregon State: at Colorado

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 result: Won vs. Colorado, 28-16

Last week’s ranking: 24

Next up for UCLA: at Arizona

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 result: Won at Rice, 30-28

Last week’s ranking: 23

Next up for Tulane: at East Carolina

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 result: Won vs. Cal, 50-49

Last week’s ranking: 22

Next up for USC: vs. Washington

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 result: Won vs. Oklahoma, 38-33

Last week’s ranking: N/R

Next up for Kansas: at Iowa State

Eakin Howard/Getty Images

Week 9 result: Won vs. Old Dominion, 30-27

Last week’s ranking: 25

Next up for James Madison: at Georgia State

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 result: Lost at Georgia Tech, 46-42

Last week’s ranking: 17

Next up for North Carolina: vs. Campbell

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire