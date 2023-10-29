Penn State moves ahead of falling Oklahoma in updated US LBM Coaches Poll
There was some turbulence in the weekend college football schedule in Week 9. Five ranked teams took a loss this weekend, leaving some room to rework the rankings a bit just days before the first release of the College Football Playoff selection committee’s rankings this week. The US LBM Coaches Poll had some changes to address after this weekend’s college football results.
Oklahoma was the only team ranked in the top 10 to suffer a loss. The setback by the Sooners against Kansas was a notable development in the Big 12, although the Sooners remain on top of the Big 12 standings going into November, and don’t forget that they own a key head-to-head victory over Texas and Iowa State.
With Oklahoma dropping five spots this week, that allowed Penn State to move up one from no. 10 last week to no. 9 this week. Penn State sits one spot behind Alabama, who maintained its ranking from a week ago at no. 8. No. 7 Oregon passed the Crimson Tide this week after a dominating win at Utah.
There were no changes with the top five with Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Florida State, and Washignton keeping their rankings, respectively.
Losses by North Carolina and Duke also led to some changes in the bottom half of this week’s US LBM Coaches Poll top 25 with Duke dropping out entirely. And a late-night loss by Oregon State left some room for more reshuffling of the rankings this week.
Here is a look at this week’s US LBM Coaches Poll.
Georgia Bulldogs (8-0) - 58 first-place votes
Week 9 result: Won vs. Florida, 43-20
Last week’s ranking: 1 (58 first-place votes)
Next up for Georgia: vs. Missouri
Michigan Wolverines (8-0) - 3 first-place votes
Week 9 result: Idle
Last week’s ranking: 2 (4 first-place votes)
Next up for Michigan: vs. Purdue
Ohio State Buckeyes (8-0) - 3 first-place votes
Week 9 result: Won at Wisconsin, 24-10
Last week’s ranking: 3 (2 first-place votes)
Next up for Ohio State: at Rutgers
Florida State Seminoles (8-0)
Week 9 result: Won at Wake Forest, 41-16
Last week’s ranking: 4
Next up for Florida State: at Pitt
Washington Huskies (8-0)
Week 9 result: Won at Stanford, 42-33
Last week’s ranking: 5
Next up for Washington: at USC
Texas Longhorns (7-1)
Week 9 result: Won vs. BYU, 35-6
Last week’s ranking: 7
Next up for Texas: vs. Kansas State
Oregon Ducks (7-1)
Week 9 result: Won vs. Utah, 35-6
Last week’s ranking: 9
Next up for Oregon: vs. Cal
Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1)
Week 9 result: Idle
Last week’s ranking: 8
Next up for Alabama: vs. LSU
Penn State Nittany Lions (7-1)
Week 9 result: Won vs. Indiana, 33-24
Last week’s ranking: 10
Next up for Penn State: at Maryland
Ole Miss Rebels (7-1)
Week 9 result: Won vs. Vanderbilt, 33-7
Last week’s ranking: 11
Next up for Ole Miss: vs. Texas A&M
Oklahoma Sooners (7-1)
Week 9 result: Lost vs. Kansas, 38-33
Last week’s ranking: 6
Next up for Oklahoma: at Oklahoma State
Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-2)
Week 9 result: Won vs. Pitt, 58-7
Last week’s ranking: 14
Next up for Notre Dame: at Clemson
LSU Tigers (6-2)
Week 9 result: Idle
Last week’s ranking: 15
Next up for LSU: at Alabama
Missouri Tigers (7-1)
Week 9 result: Idle
Last week’s ranking: 16
Next up for Missouri: at Georgia
Louisville Cardinals (7-1)
Week 9 result: Won vs. Duke, 23-0
Last week’s ranking: 18
Next up for Louisville: vs. Virginia Tech
Tennessee Volunteers (6-2)
Week 9 result: Won at Kentucky, 33-27
Last week’s ranking: 20
Next up for Tennessee: vs. UConn
Air Force Falcons (8-0)
Week 9 result: Won at Colorado State, 30-13
Last week’s ranking: 19
Next up for Air Force: vs. Army
Utah Utes (6-2)
Week 9 result: Lost vs. Oregon, 35-6
Last week’s ranking: 13
Next up for Utah: vs. Arizona State
Oregon State Beavers (6-2)
Week 9 result: Lost at Arizona, 27-24
Last week’s ranking: 12
Next up for Oregon State: at Colorado
UCLA Bruins (6-2)
Week 9 result: Won vs. Colorado, 28-16
Last week’s ranking: 24
Next up for UCLA: at Arizona
Tulane Green Wave (7-1)
Week 9 result: Won at Rice, 30-28
Last week’s ranking: 23
Next up for Tulane: at East Carolina
USC Trojans (7-2)
Week 9 result: Won vs. Cal, 50-49
Last week’s ranking: 22
Next up for USC: vs. Washington
Kansas Jayhawks (6-2)
Week 9 result: Won vs. Oklahoma, 38-33
Last week’s ranking: N/R
Next up for Kansas: at Iowa State
James Madison Dukes (8-0)
Week 9 result: Won vs. Old Dominion, 30-27
Last week’s ranking: 25
Next up for James Madison: at Georgia State
North Carolina Tar Heels (6-2)
Week 9 result: Lost at Georgia Tech, 46-42
Last week’s ranking: 17
Next up for North Carolina: vs. Campbell