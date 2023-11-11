Penn State DE mocks Michigan with sign stealing celebration

In case you haven’t heard, University of Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh is in some hot water right now. He’s currently suspended and wrapped up in a sign-stealing controversy. Something Penn State defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton decided to have some fun with and troll the Wolverines sideline on Saturday.

Dennis-Sutton decided to go with a celebration that included mimicking looking through binoculars and writing something down to troll Michigan over its current predicament. Too much or just right? This is one of those celebrations that definitely walks the line but was too much not to share.

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire