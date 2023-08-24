Penn State misses on No. 1 ranked junior college cornerback

It’s been a fantastic recruiting year for the Penn State Nittany Lions in the class of 2024. They are currently ranked 10th in the national recruiting rankings according to 247Sports with more potential commitments coming.

The number one junior college transfer Sione Laulea had Penn State as one of his top four finalists when he released his list months ago.

Based on the recent success, it was almost shocking that they missed out on one of the top targets on their board after Laulea didn’t include the Nittany Lions in his top three.

USC, Oregon and Miami are the schools still in the running for the 6’4″ 185 pound cornerback from the College of San Mateo in California. His original plan has been to commit to a school in early October, sign in December and enroll in January as part of the class of 2024.

Now rated as a four-star prospect, he will be a good prospect for any of the three schools left on his list to land. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine gives Oregon a massive edge to land him with an 83.6% chance.

While Laulea was at the top of Penn State’s uncommitted recruiting board, the need to sign him wasn’t overtly necessary. The Nittany Lions currently have three cornerbacks committed to them in their 2024 class. One prospect is a four-star recruit and two are three-stars.

Even while missing out on the talented cornerback prospect, there are still other targets that Penn State is looking to land as they put the finishing touches on their successful 2024 recruiting campaign.

Follow Brad Wakai on Twitter and TikTok

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire