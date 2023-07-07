Penn State misses out on four-star receiver target to rival Big Ten school

Although Penn State gave its best effort, the Nittany Lions missed out on a key four-star wide receiver recruiting target in the Class of 2024. Penn State’s loss will be Michigan State’s gain.

Michigan State won back the commitment of Nick Marsh on Friday afternoon. Marsh had previously been committed to Michigan State but he reopened his recruiting process earlier this year in March. Penn State became a serious candidate for ultimately flipping Marsh to be a Nittany Lion, and Penn State hosted Marsh for a visit in early June.

But after taking more time to fully evaluate his recruiting process, Marsh decided to stay closer to home and recommit to Michigan State’s Class of 2024. As Marsh was approaching a decision, Michigan State seemed to be trending back in favor coming down the final stretch, so it is not too shocking to see Penn State miss out on this particular recruit.

Penn State has added to its wide receiver group in the Class of 2024 so far, however. Tyseer Denmark was a four-star addition to the recruiting class recently, as was three-star Peter Gonzalez from Pittsburgh. Penn State also secured a commitment from Quinton Martin, the top-rated recruit in Pennsylvania. Martin was recruited as an athlete and could be used as a wide receiver down the line.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire