Penn State misses out on four-star running back in Class of 2023

As if losing a quarterback commitment to the Florida Gators wasn’t enough for one day, Penn State learned one of its recruiting targets also decided to stay close to home and play for the Gators instead of the Nittany Lions. Four-star running back Treyaun Webb announced on Thursday he has committed to Florida.

As a native of Jacksonville, Webb staying in the state to play for Florida always seemed like a strong possibility. But the recruiting predictions in the weeks leading up to Webb’s announcement were trending more and more in Penn State’s favor, including from some highly respected recruiting analysts. So the commitment to Florida is a mild surprise now that the announcement has been made.

Webb is a four-star running back who was a consensus top-10 running back in the Class of 2023 (On3 is the only recruiting service that rated him three stars). Webb had visited Penn State twice with one unofficial visit last November and an official visit this past June. Penn State was in the top five and appeared dot be gaining momentum on the recruiting trail.

Now, Webb will join a Florida recruiting class that features former Penn State quarterback commit Marcus Stokes. On the same day Webb committed to the Gators, Stokes flipped his commitment to Florida as well.

