Penn State-Michigan all-time series history

It almost seems impossible that Penn State and Michigan did not cross paths on the football field until 1993, Penn State’s first season as a Big Ten member. But it was on that fall day in 1993 when the Wolverines took the first meeting all-time against Penn State in Beaver Stadium. Since then, the Wolverines have owned the upper hand in the series, thanks to a nine-game winning streak between 1997 and 2007.

Michigan has been a thrown for Penn State over the years, but Penn State has had some memorable victories in the series. The 1994 meeting, Penn State’s first trip to Michigan Stadium, was the signature win in Penn State’s undefeated 1994 season.

The 2022 meeting between the two schools will mark the third time the game will be played with both teams being ranked in the top 10. Each time before this, the road team has emerged victorious with Penn State claiming the win in 1994 and Michigan squandering the Nittany Lions in 1997.

Michigan leads the all-time series, 15-10/. Here is a look at each game played in the series dating back to the first meeting in 1993.

October 16, 1993: No. 18 Michigan 21, No. 7 Penn State 13

October 15, 1994: No. 3 Penn State 31, No. 5 Michigan 24

November 18, 1995: No. 19 Penn State 27, No. 12 Michigan 17

November 16, 1996: No. 11 Penn State 29, No. 16 Michigan 17

November 8, 1997: No. 4 Michigan 34, No. 2 Penn State 8

November 7, 1998: No. 22 Michigan 27, No. 9 Penn State 0

November 13, 1999: No. 16 Michigan 31, No. 6 Penn State 27

November 11, 2000: No. 20 Michigan 33, Penn State 11

October 6, 2001: No. 15 Michigan 20, Penn State 0

October 12, 2002: No. 13 Michigan 27, No. 15 Penn State 24

October 15, 2005: Michigan 27, No. 8 Penn State 25

October 14, 2006: No. 4 Michigan 17, Penn State 10

September 22, 2007: Michigan 14, No. 10 Penn State 9

October 18, 2008: No. 3 Penn State 46, Michigan 17

October 24, 2009: No. 13 Penn State 35, Michigan 10

October 30, 2010: Penn State 41, Michigan 31

October 12, 2013: Penn State 43, No. 18 Michigan 40

October 11, 2014: Michigan 18, Penn State 13

November 11, 2015: No. 14 Michigan 28, Penn State 16

September 24, 2016: No. 4 Michigan 49, Penn State 10

October 21, 2017: No. 2 Penn State 42, No. 19 Michigan 13

November 3, 2018: No. 5 Michigan 42, No. 14 Penn State 7

October 19, 2019: No. 7 Penn State 28, No. 16 Michigan 21

November 28, 2020: Penn State 27, Michigan 17

November 13, 2021: No. 9 Michigan 21, No. 23 Penn State 17

