Penn State, Michigan set for prime-time clash

Penn State and Michigan are, officially, going to be playing under the lights at Beaver Stadium.

Announced first via Michigan's Twitter feed, then confirmed by Penn State's, the Wolverines will visit Beaver Stadium next weekend for a 7:30 p.m. kick, and the game will air on ABC nationally.

⚪️GAME TIME ANNOUNCEMENT⚪️



The Penn State White Out 🆚 Michigan (Oct. 19) will kick off at 7:30 PM ET on ABC! #WeAre pic.twitter.com/4CD5gAmy8k



— Penn State Athletics (@GoPSUsports) October 7, 2019

THIS JUST IN: Our game at Penn State (Oct. 19) will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Fzq3uwjVye — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 7, 2019

Penn State last hosted Michigan for a night game during the 2017 season, knocking off the Wolverines, 42-13.

Before the Whiteout showdown, the No. 10 Nittany Lions (5-0) must first travel to No. 17 Iowa (4-1), while No. 16 Michigan (4-1) heads to Illinois.