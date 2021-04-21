Penn State’s Micah Parsons a polarizing Cowboys prospect with highest of ceilings

With the way Jaylon Smith played last season and the injury history of Leighton Vander Esch, there have been calls to reshuffle the linebacker room for the Dallas Cowboys. The talent in this class will likely create some discussion about heading that route at some point, potentially early, in the draft. It is not the most immediate need and with the money Smith is making right now it seems relatively unlikely. However, it should be noted the Cowboys are not afraid to go the best-player-available route and may ignore which positions are the most pressing need at No. 10.

Penn State’s Micah Parsons is easily one of the most physically talented linebackers to come into the NFL recently and though he opted out of the 2020 season is still one of the most intriguing prospects in the class. Here’s how he could fit with the Cowboys if they do look at a linebacker in Round 1.

Measurables (Pro Day Verified)

Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 246 pounds Hand Size: 11 Inches Arm Length: 32 1/2 Inches Wingspan: 78 7/8 Inches Pro Day Measurements via Alex Katson of Draft Rite

Athletic Testing

Via Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb on Twitter). RAS or Relative Athletic Score measures a player’s athleticism in reference to other players’ combine results.

Games Watched

Buffalo (2019), Iowa (2019), Memphis (2019) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k741ceB7Lr4 Michigan (2019) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fpF7k-Pjbq4 Minnesota (2019) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8NwXwECA_bw

Strengths

Absurd athleticism, moves extremely well for his size and moves extremely well laterally. Ideal build for a linebacker that will play many different roles. Excels a pass rusher, almost has the skills to be a full-time edge and will be extremely coveted for this part of his game. Thrives as a blitzer, moves around and can find the gap to shoot through very easily. Excellent quickness and twitch especially in space, works well in coverage and redirect with ease. Good run defender, has excellent reach and understands how to get off blocks to make impacts on the play. Athleticism allows him to cover RBs and can help neutralize TE mismatches. No missed tackles in his film and not afraid to hit with power. Sideline to sideline range, can cover a tremendous amount of ground easily. Has a good feel for space around him and in coverage. Definition of a playmaker, always near the ball carrier. Smooth mover and has excellent flexibility.

Weaknesses

Instincts are still improving and should come along to catch up with the rest of his game. Needs to be better about diagnosing where run plays are headed and choosing the correct gaps. May not be suited for a MIKE linebacker role. Not a man-to-man coverage guy, instincts can fail him.

Grading

Range: 9/10 Coverage Ability: 7.5/10 Run Defense: 8.5/10 Tackling: 9/10 Pass-Rush: 5/5 Instincts: 4.5/10 Pursuit/Closing Speed: 8.5/10 Frame: 4/5 Versatility: 5/5 Consistency: 4/5 Grade: 8.125/10 (1st Round Value)

Player Summary

Parsons opted out of the season when it was clear that it would not look like a normal season any longer. Parsons had very little left to prove at the college level, he could have used more reps to better hone his instincts and processing speed but those are parts of his game that will improve as he matures. Parsons is an extremely gifted athlete. Parsons can fill so many roles for a defense, whether that is as a pass-rusher, blitzer, or in coverage. A strong tackler who makes plays all over the field. He frequently shows off his range moving sideline to sideline. Parsons is a future stud who should be considered a top five talent in the upcoming draft.

Fit with the Cowboys:

Parsons best fit right now is at WILL linebacker where his natural athleticism can be fully displayed. This, like Zaven Collins, does not make him an ideal fit. That should not be the limiting factor for the front office, Parsons is an extremely rare athlete with the ability to shine all over the field, passing on him because he may not be the best fit with the current personnel is not always the best process. It does not mean he should be the pick at No. 10 because there are likely players that fill more pressing needs at a similar talent level. Parsons stock is difficult to peg down at the moment, there are extremely glaring character red flags that teams will have to gauge and feel comfortable with before they select him. It is very possible that he is off of some teams' boards entirely. At this point, Parsons would have to be the pick at No. 10 because unless a trade down occurs, even with the character concerns, Parsons will not last into Round 2.

