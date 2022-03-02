How to follow Penn State men’s basketball game at Illinois

The Penn State men’s basketball team is back on the road, where things have not gone particularly well for them this season, when they visit Illinois on Thursday night. The regular season has just two games remaining on Penn State’s schedule before the Big Ten opens its men’s college basketball tournament next week.

With Wisconsin wrapping up the regular-season crown in the Big Ten this week, the Illini are no longer in contention for the top seed in next week’s conference tournament, but the Illini are still in need of good play to secure the No. 2 seed (Illinois and Purdue are battling for the second seed).

Penn State needs one more win in its final two games to assure themselves the No. 10 seed in the Big Ten tournament, although they will be a solid underdog on the road against the Illini after getting blown out at home by Nebraska on Sunday night. Penn State also has just one road win this season (1-8 overall), while Illinois is 11-3 at home.

Here’s how you can catch all of the action on the hardcourt on Thursday evening.

Basic Info

When: Thursday, March 3 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: State Farm Center (Champaign, IL)

How to watch/listen

Broadcast: Big Ten Network

Online: FOX Sports Live

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

Radio: Find a local Penn State radio affiliate near you

