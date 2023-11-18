Penn State men’s basketball dominates Morehead State for 4-0 start

Penn State picked up another win on the basketball court to start the Mike Rhoades era in State College on Friday night. Penn State had no problem with visiting Morehead State in a 74-51 victory in the Bryce Jordan Center with the defense forcing 29 turnovers by the Eagles.

Penn State had a double-double performance from Qudus Wahab with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Kanye Clary also added 14 points and Ace Baldwin Jr. contributed 12 points with 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals in the win. Jameel Brown drained 3 three-point shots on 6 attempts to lead the Nittany Lions from behind the arc. Penn State also hit on 30 of 38 free-throw attempts in the game.

Penn State capitalized on Morehead State’s defenses by outscoring Morehead State 32-2 on points off turnovers. Penn State turned the basketball over 8 times in the game.

Penn State will now head to Orlando to participate in this year’s ESPN Events Invitational. Their first game will be a rematch from the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament last March against Texas A&M. Penn State eliminated the Aggies from the tournament in their first-round matchup in March. The Aggies are no. 15 in the latest USA TODAY Men’s College Basketball Coaches Poll and will arrive in Orlando with a 3-0 record, which includes a road win at Ohio State.

Penn State will face Texas A&M on Thanksgiving (Nov. 23) at 12:00 p.m. ET. The game will air on ESPN.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire