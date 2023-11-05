Penn State men’s basketball 2023-24 roster
Penn State will have a new look on the roster for the 2023-24 season. A new head coach and significant roster turnover, including losing two players to the NBA, have led to a roster with a number of transfer players plugging roster holes for the 2023-24 season.
Penn State’s roster includes a total of 10 players who have come from the transfer portal, with a number being added to the roster since the end of last season. That includes star guard Ace Baldwin Jr., one of the top players Rhoades had on his roster at VCU before moving to Penn State. Penn State also added transfers from North Carolina, Lafayette, Miami, and Temple this offseason.
Here is a look at Penn State’s men’s basketball roster for the 2023-24 season.
0 - Kanye Clary, Guard
Year: Sophomore
Height: 5′ 11″
Weight: 195 lb
Hometown: Virginia Beach, VA
School: Massanutten Military Academy
1 - Ace Baldwin Jr., Guard
Year: Senior
Height: 6′ 1″
Weight: 190 lb
Hometown: Baltimore, MD
School: St. Francis Academy (transfer from VCU)
2 - D'Marco Dunn, Guard
Year: Junior
Height: 6′ 5″
Weight: 195 lb
Hometown: Tucson, AZ
School: Westover (NC) (Transfer from North Carolina)
3 - Nick Kern Jr., Guard
Year: Junior
Height: 6′ 6″
Weight: 200 lb
Hometown: St. Louis, MO
School: Vashon (transfer from VCU)
4- Puff Johnson, Guard/Forward
Year: Senior
Height: 6 ‘8″
Weight: 205 lb
Hometown: Moon Township, PA
School: Hillcrest Prep (AZ) (transfer from North Carolina)
5 - Jameel Brown, Guard
Year: Sophomore
Height: 6′ 4″
Weight: 188 lb
Hometown: Philadelphia, PA
School: Westtown School
6 - Bragi Guðmundsson, Guard
Year: Freshman
Height: 6′ 5″
Weight: 175 lb
Hometown: Grindavik, Iceland
School: Sudurnes Comp[rehensive
11 - Leo O'Boyle, Forward
Year: Graduate Student
Height: 6′ 7″
Weight: 225 lb
Hometown: Scranton, PA
School: Scranton Prep (transfer from Lafayette)
12 - Favour Aire, Forward
Year: Sophomore
Height: 6′ 11″
Weight: 220 lb
Hometown: Ekpoma, Nigeria
School: Bishop McNamara (MD) (transfer from Miami FL)
14 - Demetrius Lilley, Forward
Year: Sophomore
Height: 6′ 10″
Weight: 245 lb
Hometown: Philadelphia, PA
School: Lower Merion
15 - Dan Conlan, Guard
Year: Senior
Height: 6′ 4″
Weight: 186 lb
Hometown: Sewickley, PA
School: Quaker Valley (transfer from Dickinson)
21 - RayQuawndis Mitchell, Guard
Year: Graduate Student
Height: 6′ 5″
Weight: 195 lb
Hometown: Blaine, MN
School: Blaine High School (transfer from Kansas City)
22 - Qudus Wahab, Forward
Year: Graduate Student
Height: 6′ 11″
Weight: 245 lb
Hometown: Lagos, Nigeria
School: Flint Hill (VA) (transfer from Maryland)
24 - Zach Hicks, Forward
Year: Junior
Height: 6′ 8″
Weight: 200 lb
Hometown: Camden, NJ
School: Camden Catholic (transfer from Temple)
33 - Andy Christos, Guard
Year: Senior
Height: 6′ 5″
Weight: 186 lb
Hometown: Madison, NJ
School: Madison