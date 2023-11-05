Penn State men’s basketball 2023-24 roster

Penn State will have a new look on the roster for the 2023-24 season. A new head coach and significant roster turnover, including losing two players to the NBA, have led to a roster with a number of transfer players plugging roster holes for the 2023-24 season.

Penn State’s roster includes a total of 10 players who have come from the transfer portal, with a number being added to the roster since the end of last season. That includes star guard Ace Baldwin Jr., one of the top players Rhoades had on his roster at VCU before moving to Penn State. Penn State also added transfers from North Carolina, Lafayette, Miami, and Temple this offseason.

Here is a look at Penn State’s men’s basketball roster for the 2023-24 season.

0 - Kanye Clary, Guard

Year: Sophomore

Height: 5′ 11″

Weight: 195 lb

Hometown: Virginia Beach, VA

School: Massanutten Military Academy

1 - Ace Baldwin Jr., Guard

Year: Senior

Height: 6′ 1″

Weight: 190 lb

Hometown: Baltimore, MD

School: St. Francis Academy (transfer from VCU)

2 - D'Marco Dunn, Guard

Year: Junior

Height: 6′ 5″

Weight: 195 lb

Hometown: Tucson, AZ

School: Westover (NC) (Transfer from North Carolina)

3 - Nick Kern Jr., Guard

Year: Junior

Height: 6′ 6″

Weight: 200 lb

Hometown: St. Louis, MO

School: Vashon (transfer from VCU)

4- Puff Johnson, Guard/Forward

Year: Senior

Height: 6 ‘8″

Weight: 205 lb

Hometown: Moon Township, PA

School: Hillcrest Prep (AZ) (transfer from North Carolina)

5 - Jameel Brown, Guard

Year: Sophomore

Height: 6′ 4″

Weight: 188 lb

Hometown: Philadelphia, PA

School: Westtown School

6 - Bragi Guðmundsson, Guard

Year: Freshman

Height: 6′ 5″

Weight: 175 lb

Hometown: Grindavik, Iceland

School: Sudurnes Comp[rehensive

11 - Leo O'Boyle, Forward

Year: Graduate Student

Height: 6′ 7″

Weight: 225 lb

Hometown: Scranton, PA

School: Scranton Prep (transfer from Lafayette)

12 - Favour Aire, Forward

Year: Sophomore

Height: 6′ 11″

Weight: 220 lb

Hometown: Ekpoma, Nigeria

School: Bishop McNamara (MD) (transfer from Miami FL)

14 - Demetrius Lilley, Forward

Year: Sophomore

Height: 6′ 10″

Weight: 245 lb

Hometown: Philadelphia, PA

School: Lower Merion

15 - Dan Conlan, Guard

Year: Senior

Height: 6′ 4″

Weight: 186 lb

Hometown: Sewickley, PA

School: Quaker Valley (transfer from Dickinson)

21 - RayQuawndis Mitchell, Guard

Year: Graduate Student

Height: 6′ 5″

Weight: 195 lb

Hometown: Blaine, MN

School: Blaine High School (transfer from Kansas City)

22 - Qudus Wahab, Forward

Year: Graduate Student

Height: 6′ 11″

Weight: 245 lb

Hometown: Lagos, Nigeria

School: Flint Hill (VA) (transfer from Maryland)

24 - Zach Hicks, Forward

Year: Junior

Height: 6′ 8″

Weight: 200 lb

Hometown: Camden, NJ

School: Camden Catholic (transfer from Temple)

33 - Andy Christos, Guard

Year: Senior

Height: 6′ 5″

Weight: 186 lb

Hometown: Madison, NJ

School: Madison

