Penn State media comes together in unison; Penn State’s going to beat Indiana

Penn State hosts Indiana in a Big Ten matchup in primetime on Saturday night. Beaver Stadium will be striping out the place with fans in coordinated blue or white, and Sean Clifford hopes to keep the hot start to the season going strong as the Nittany Lions look for revenge for last season’s opening loss in Bloomington.

We here at Nittany Lions Wire made our staff predictions, and we’ve taken a quick glance at what some other experts are saying about the game and one thing appears pretty clear. Not many people are giving Indiana much of a chance to get out of Happy Valley with a victory in Week 5. But what about some other members of the Penn State media?

Cory Giger of DK Pittsburgh Sports reached out to members of the Penn State media from across the state this week to gather an assortment of predictions for Penn State’s home game against the Hoosiers. I was happy to share my pick with the group and look forward to doing so in future weeks as Giger organizes this old roundtable of sorts (and a shoutout to anyone who remembers the old days of the Blue White Roundtable in the Penn State blogosphere). As you may have guessed, Penn State is proving why they look like a pretty clear favorite tonight.

I have been on record this week of picking a 31-17 victory for the Nittany Lions, and I wake up Saturday morning feeling no need to back off from that prediction. My outlook for the game remains confident in suggesting we see a pretty competitive game for most of the night before Penn State connects on a couple of big plays for a fourth-quarter possession that helps put the game away for good.

But, as they say, that’s why you play the game. Will Penn State take care of business and head to Iowa in Week 6 for a massive top five showdown with the Hawkeyes, or will Indiana manage to pull another stunner on the Nittany Lions as we begin October?

