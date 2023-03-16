Penn State makes top six of 4-star WR

It’s been a quiet couple of years for Penn State when it comes to recruiting the wide receiver position.

After developing a number of guys that have been impactful in the NFL, the Nittany Lions coaching staff have used the transfer portal recently to boost their receiver room.

Now, it seems like recruiting the wide receiver position has become a priority for James Franklin and his staff. There are a number of receivers in the 2024 class that are main offensive targets. One of their key targets is taking his second visit to State College in April.

Penn State just made the top six of another four-star wide receiver in the class of 2024.

Jerrae Hawkins is the 102nd ranked player in the nation according to 247Sports. Originally from the state of West Virginia, Hawkins is now enrolled at the IMG Academy in Florida. The four-star receiver is listed at 5’9″ and 165 pounds.

After receiving 16 scholarship offers, he cut his list down to six schools going into his senior year.

Other schools who made his final six are Florida, West Virginia, Louisville, Miami and Wisconsin.

Recruitment still 100% open !! pic.twitter.com/kbgTUA3DLr — Jerrae “Tank” Hawkins Jr 💫 (@Tankk_1k) March 13, 2023

According to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine, Penn State is actually the leader to land Hawkins. They are given a 35.3% chance to secure the four-star while West Virginia sits in second with 16.2%.

One of the things that may have swayed Hawkins towards the Nittany Lions was his visit to Beaver Stadium in September.

He told Sean Fitz of On3 and BlueWhite Illustrated, “It was fun. Getting to see them play and all that… I liked it a lot. It was my first game up there. I liked the environment, how they played as a team and got the win.”

Penn State is looking to have a big recruiting class in 2024 after a bit of regression in 2023.

