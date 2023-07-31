Penn State makes top five for No. 1 JUCO recruit, CB Sione Laulea

Penn State has had some good success with its junior college transfers over the years. The Nittany Lions are hoping that continues with cornerback Sione Laulea.

Laulea is the nation’s top-ranked JUCO recruit in the Class of 2024 according to 247Sports, and he has Penn State in his top five. Laulea posted his top five schools on his Instagram account on Monday. In addition to Penn State, Laulea is also considering Oklahoma, Oregon, Miami, and USC.

Laulea really took advantage of his time at College of San Mateo. After picking up just one FCS offer out of high school, Mateo has soared up the JUCO rankings in the Class of 2024 and now has five Power 5 programs on his radar as he approaches a decision.

Laulea had 15 tackles and one interception as a freshman for College of San Mateo last season with appearances in 10 games as San Mateo cruised its way to a California Community College Athletic Association football championship, capped by a 55-0 victory over top-ranked Riverside City College.

Laulea has made two trips to Penn State’s campus, one as an official visit in June and one more this past weekend as an unofficial visit. But don’t expect Laulea to be announcing his decision any time too soon. According to a report from 247Sports, Laulea believes he will be announcing his decision sometime in October, and he will plan to sign with his chosen school in December so he can enroll in January.

Penn State currently has three cornerback commitments in the Class of 2024 with Jon Mitchell, Kenneth Woseley, and Antoine Belgrave-Shorter.

Penn State extended a scholarship offer to Laulea in May.

