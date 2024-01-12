Penn State makes top five of elite 2025 CB with decision looming

Even though the 2023-24 season didn’t end as Penn State and their fans may have wanted, it’s clear that what they’ve done the past few years as resonated with recruits across the country.

They finished with a top-15 recruiting class in 2024 and are off to a good start with the 2025 group.

James Franklin and his staff got some good news when an elite cornerback put them in his top five list with his decision set to be made on Jan. 24.

Four-star Dorian Brew is a 6’1″ 200 pound cornerback from Texas who is the 21st overall player in the 2025 class according to On3’s industry rankings. 247Sports views him the most favorably out of the four major recruiting sites, with Brew coming in as their 16th best player.

Along with Penn State, the others in his top five are Ohio State, Michigan, Oregon and Texas.

The only school he hasn’t visited is Oregon, but he’s not planning on taking more visits before his commitment is announced later in January.

On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine gives Ohio State overwhelming odds of landing the talented corner with a 98.3% chance. Penn State was not given any chance to land Brew, even though they made his top five.

For all intents and purposes, it seems like he is headed to Columbus.

His mom was a track and field athlete with the Buckeyes and is in their Hall of Fame. His announcement date on Jan. 24 is on his mother’s birthday with the intention to honor her.

All signs are pointing to Penn State missing on this elite cornerback, but getting included in the top five is a good sign for how top players across the country are viewing this program.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire