Penn State makes top eight for four-star DB from Florida

It has been an eventful couple of days on the recruiting trail for Penn State down in the state of Florida. After one four-star running back announced an official visit date for Penn State, another four-star recruit in the state has included the Nittany Lions in his whittled down list of top schools.

Daemon Fagan, a four-star defensive back in the Class of 2023, announced his top eight schools on his Twitter account on Monday evening. Penn State was among the handful of schools making the latest cut on the recruiting trail for Fagan. Penn State is now in direct competition with Miami, Georgia, LSU, NC State, Ohio State, Florida State, and UCF.

Ohio State seems to be viewed as a favorite in this recruiting battle, which means Penn State head coach James Franklin may have to dig in and work a little harder to keep the desired recruit away from its biggest recruiting challenge within the Big Ten.

Fagan has made a previous trip to Penn State, doing so last November for a home game against Michigan.

List

Penn State's 2023 football commitment tracker

