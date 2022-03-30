Penn State makes top 7 for IMG Academy’s Will Norman

Associated Press

Minutes after Albert Pujols smacked the first hit of his second act with the St. Louis Cardinals, he received a text message saying his wife’s brain surgery was a success. As Pujols was getting ready to make his spring training debut, his wife, Deidre, posted on social media late Tuesday that she was preparing to undergo surgery to remove a brain tumor discovered in October. Pujols signed with St. Louis and arrived in camp on Monday knowing his wife was prepping for what doctors told them was relatively routine surgery.