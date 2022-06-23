Penn State makes top 5 for four-star receiver from Ohio

A player who previously was committed to another Big Ten program has included Penn State among his top schools as he inches closer to a new decision on his future. Anthony Brown, a four-star wide receiver from Ohio, announce his top five schools on his Twitter account on Thursday afternoon. Penn State is one of two Big Ten schools in the running for his commitment.

Brown included four schools from power conferences in his top five; Penn State, Michigan, Kentucky, and Oklahoma. Cincinnati is the fifth school on his list, the only in-state option which will become an official member of the Big 12 in 2023.

Brown attended Penn State’s junior day event in January and a football camp in June 2021. It was his attendance at that Penn State football camp that ultimately led to an offer being extended to Brown to firmly put the Nittany Lions in the running.

Kentucky is perceived as an early favorite to land the commitment from one of the rising prospects out of Ohio. Kentucky owns the only crystal ball prediction at this time on 247Sports and the On3 prediction machine gives Kentucky an 82.3% chance to receive his commitment. Just based on these two trends, it would seem as though Penn State is in an uphill battle for Brown.

One team noticeably absent from Brown’s top five is Minnesota. Brown had previously been committed to the Golden Gophers. After committing to Minnesota in September 2021, Brown reopened his recruiting in February of this year, a mere two weeks after attending Penn State’s junior day event.

Perhaps Penn State has more of a shot to land Brown’s commitment than the predictions are indicating? Only time will tell for sure.

Penn State’s Class of 2023 currently consists of two wide receivers with Ejani Shakir and Yazeed Haynes. Penn State’s Class of 2022 added three wide receivers with Anthony Ivey, Tyler Johnson, and Kaden Saunders.

