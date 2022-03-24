Penn State makes top 11 for one of the top safeties in the Class of 2023

Penn State is hoping to emulate some of the success it experienced in the Class of 2022 with its efforts in the Class of 2023. So far, the early focus for the Class of 2023 has been on the offensive line, but the Nittany Lions are looking to bolster their depth at other positions too. That includes the safety position, and one of the nation’s top recruits at the position still has Penn State in the running as his recruiting process plays out.

Dakaari Nelson, a four-star player from Alabama, released his top 11 on Thursday. Among the schools still in contention for his commitment is Penn State. Nelson unveiled his updated top 11 with a post on his Twitter account.

Nelson has received an offer from Penn State, as well as a long list of others. The Nittany Lions may not be considered the favorite to land the commitment of Nelson, but it is a positive development that head coach James Franklin and his staff hope will continue moving forward in the recruiting process.

Other schools making Nelson’s top 11 included Arkansas, Auburn, Clemson, Florida State Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and UCF. That makes Penn State the only Big Ten program considered to be in the running at this point in time.

