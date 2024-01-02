Penn State makes top 10 for Class of 2025 four-star defensive back

Penn State saw just how important having depth in the defensive secondary can be in its Peach Bowl loss to Ole Miss. The Nittany Lions were missing a pair of starters due to opt-outs in the Peach Bowl, including Kalen King prior to his official declaration for the 2024 NFL draft. But with an eye on the future, Penn State continues to be in the running for a key Class of 2025 recruit that could add to the depth at defensive back.

Onis Konanbanny, a four-star cornerback according to most of the recruiting services, shared his updated list of top schools with a top 10 list. Including among the top 10 schools in the running for his commitment was Penn State. But the competition will be stiff for the Georgia native.

Other schools making the top 10 for Konabanny are Florida State, Tennessee, LSU, Oklahoma, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, North Carolina, and USC. Once the conference realignment changes of 2024 take effect, Konanbanny will be deciding between 3 SEC schools, 2 ACC schools, and 5 Big Ten schools.

Konanbanny is rated as a four-star recruit by On3, Rivals, and ESPN. 247Sports currently rates him as a three-star prospect, but a four-star recruit on their composite rankings. Konanbanny has yet to make a visit to Penn State.

