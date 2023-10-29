Penn State makes slight move up in new AP Top 25 after Week 9

Just as it did in the new US LBM Coaches Poll this week, Penn State has capitalized on a loss by the Oklahoma Sooners to boost its spot in this week’s AP Top 25. Penn State has been moved up to no. 9 in this week’s AP Top 25 to mirror its ranking in the new coaches poll this week.

Penn State moved up one spot in this week’s media poll to pass the falling Sooners. Oklahoma dropped four spots in this week’s AP poll following a road loss at Kansas this weekend. In addition to Penn State, Oklahoma was also passed by no. 6 Oregon, no. 7 Texas, and no. 8 Alabama in the updated top 10.

There were no changes in the top five spots this week. No. 1 Georgia continues to hold firm at the top of the AP Top 25 with 48 first-place votes. They are followed by Michigan at no. 2 with 9 first-place votes and no. 3 Ohio State with 3 first-place votes. No. 4 Florida State also received 3 first-place votes in this week’s AP Top 25. No. 5 Washington is the highest-ranked team without a first-place vote this week. All five top teams are 8-0 going into Week 10.

Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State are the only current Big Ten schools in this week’s AP Top 25. Rutgers is the only other current Big Ten school to receive points in this week’s voting with 2 points for the final spot among others receiving votes.

Future Big Ten members Washington (no. 5), Oregon (no. 6), UCLA (no. 20), and USC (no. 24) all make appearances in this week’s AP poll. All four will join the Big Ten in 2024 after wrapping up their final season in the Pac-12.

This week will see the first release of the College Football Playoff selection committee rankings. The first selection committee rankings have a history of not falling in line with the main traditional AP and coaches polls, so it will be interesting to see how things play out with the committee this week to give us a sense of where this season could actually be heading.

Here is the full AP Top 25 following Week 9.

