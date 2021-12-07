Penn State makes offer to transfer portal linebacker

No defensive coordinator? No problem. Penn State head coach James Franklin is busy on the recruiting trail while searching for a new defensive coordinator, and some of that work is being done by dipping Penn State’s toes in the transfer portal. On Monday, it appears Penn State extended an offer to a linebacker out of the Mountain West Conference.

Jacoby Windmon, a linebacker from UNLV, announced on his Twitter account he had received an offer from Penn State.

Blessed to receive an offer from Penn State..🤝 pic.twitter.com/etkcwOEGER — JWindmon (@JW1NDMON) December 6, 2021

Windmon, a former three-star recruit in the Class of 2019, was added to the NCAA transfer portal on Nov. 28 and he is looking to be a nice addition to whatever school manages to secure his commitment. Among the schools that have already offered Windmon a spot on their roster are Big Ten programs Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, and Michigan State.

It may be worth mentioning Windmon took a visit to Michigan State this past weekend. He made his visit just a couple of days after receiving an offer from the Spartans. Michigan State’s offer was confirmed by Windmon on Dec. 2.

Windmon is coming off a season that saw him record 118 tackles, including 11 for a loss and six sacks. If Windmon is to join Penn State, he would likely step right into a significant role on the defense, and he could provide some versatility as a player who can play linebacker or defensive end.

