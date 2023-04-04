Penn State makes latest top schools cut for four-star receiver TJ Moore

Penn State is on the search for a big-play wide receiver in the Class of 2024 to slide into an offense that is stabilized at running back and quarterback, and Terrance Moore in Tampa could be that player. The Tampa receiver target has Penn State on his radar as well after releasing his latest top schools list this week,

Moore, a 6′-3″ 190 lb receiver with terrific hands, revealed the top 13 schools in his latest update to his recruiting process, which included Penn State. In addition to Penn State, Moore’s list of top schools includes Auburn, Clemson, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Ohio State, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and USC.

Moore is a consensus four-star recruit with four-star ratings from 247Sports, On3, and Rivals. Moore visited Penn State in January for a Junior Day event in State College. He has since visited Pitt and Texas A&M and lined up a visit to Miami before his trip to Penn State. This latest development with the top schools list should impact the On3 recruiting prediction machine’s outlook as the top two schools, UCF and Florida State, apparently are out of the running. Of the schools listed, Penn State had the sixth-best odds of getting a commitment.

Penn State does not currently have a wide receiver lined up in its Class of 2024 recruiting efforts at this point, but it does have a tight end with a recent commitment from Luke Reynolds. Penn State’s early Class of 2024 commitments include a pair of cornerbacks and a pair of linebackers with an offensive lineman and tight end.

Penn State added one wide receiver in the Class of 2023 with Carmelo Taylor, but the Nittany Lions also added Malik McClain and Dante Cephas to the roster through the transfer portal.

Penn State’s Class of 2024 currently is ranked 13th in the nation according to the 247Sports composite rankings, and fourth among Big Ten programs.

Story continues

More Recruiting!

Penn State crystal ball prediction for 4-star cornerback Big Ten football Class of 2024 rankings during spring football practices Penn State extends scholarship offers to 2024 DL De'Andre Cook Penn State's 2024 football commitment tracker Penn State Class of 2024 snapshot profile: CB Jon Mitchell

Follow Kevin McGuire on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion. Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire