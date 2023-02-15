Penn State makes final nine of 4-star DE Booker Pickett

Penn State keeps trying to fortify their 2024 recruiting class. Four-star recruit, Booker Pickett Jr. narrowed his list to nine schools with Penn State making the list.

The Tampa, Florida native plays for Wharton High School where he has racked up 60.0 sacks in three years according to Max Preps statistics.

The Under Armour All-American is a consensus top 100 prospect in the country. At 6’4″ and 200 lbs, Pickett fits the prototype of an edge rusher in today’s game.

His list of nine includes, Penn State, Miami, Ohio State, Georgia, USC, South Carolina, Florida State, Tennessee, and Louisville.

Speaking to On3’s Hayes Fawcett, Pickett had this to say about Penn State, “They develop DE’s amazing. I know if I go there they will make me a great end, and the culture in the stadium is crazy. I love it.”

Right now, On3’s recruiting prediction machine gives Miami a 50.0% chance of landing Pickett and Ohio State a 29.6% chance. These numbers have not been updated since his list was cut down to nine programs.

Penn State is no stranger to Florida recruits. Five out of the last six recruiting classes have had at least one Florida native, including freshman standout Kaytron Allen in the 2022 class.

Offense is the primary target for James Franklin when dipping into Florida. Out of the 11 Florida recruits from the past six years, only three have been on the defensive side of the ball.

Pickett would be a very important get for Penn State in the 2024 class. Right now, they are struggling with two commits putting them at 27th in the country according to 247Sports.

More Recruiting!

Key Penn State Class of 2024 recruiting targets to keep on your radar Penn State in top four for four-star receiver in 2024 Early crystal ball prediction favors Penn State for Philadelphia CB target Penn State makes top seven for Class of 2024 four-star player Penn State's Class of 2023 recognized for offensive line strength

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion. Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire