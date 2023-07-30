Penn State makes early offer to Class of 2027 CB from Pittsburgh

Penn State is looking to make an early impression and get a jumpstart on the recruiting of a potential rising cornerback from western Pennsylvania. Larry Moon III, who is just now entering high school in 2023, has received an offer to be a part of Penn State’s Class of 2027. The young cornerback announced his latest offer from Penn State on his X, formerly known as Twitter, account over the weekend after attending Penn State’s Lasch Bash event on campus.

Moon III will be heading to Central Catholic High School in Pittsburgh this fall, but he already has three Power 5 offers. Prior to receiving his offer from Penn State, Moon III had offers on the table from Pittsburgh and West Virginia. It may be only a matter of time before more offers start flowing in.

At this early stage of the recruiting process, Moon III does not have a rating from 247Sports or On 3. It is also far too early to have any solid projection for where he may end up committing.

While Moon was in town for the Friday night football camp, he wrapped up the weekend with an unofficial visit on Sunday before leaving State College.

Follow Kevin McGuire on Threads, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on X and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion. Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

More Recruiting!

Will this be the next four-star defensive lineman to commit to Penn State?

Where Penn State's Class of 2024 ranks nationally after big recruiting weekend

Penn State Class of 2024 profile: Four-star defensive lineman T.A. Cunningham

Penn State adds four-star commitment from T.A. Cunningham in 2024

Penn State Class of 2024 profile: Four-star defensive lineman Liam Andrews

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire