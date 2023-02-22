Penn State makes early favorites list for four-star wide receiver in 2024

Penn State is in hot pursuit of some star power at the wide receiver position on the recruiting trail, and one four-star target has included the Nittany Lions in his latest recruiting update. Zion Ragins, a four-star receiver from Georgia, revealed his top 12 schools this week, and Penn State remains on his radar in the Class of 2024.

Hayes Fawcett of On3 reported, via Twitter, that Ragins had trimmed his massive recruiting list down to 12 schools, meaning Ragins still has a considerable way to go before making his ultimate commitment decision for the current recruiting cycle. And it appears Penn State will continue to be in some heavy competition for his commitment.

In addition to Penn State, the other 11 schools on Ragins’ top 12 list were Auburn, Cincinnati, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Western Kentucky.

There are no crystal ball predictions on the record on 247Sports at this time, but the On3 recruiting prediction tool does suggest Penn State is behind the pack at the moment. On3’s metric calculates a 1.4% chance of securing a commitment from Ragins. South Carolina is the favorite at the moment with a 24.4% chance of receiving the commitment. That could be about to change though as the second and third schools on the On3 prediction machine, Florida and Ole Miss, have supposedly been eliminated from contention.

Ragins is a consensus four-star recruit in the Class of 2024 with four-star ratings from 247Sports, On3, Rivals, and ESPN. 247Sports and ESPN each rank Ragins as a top-10 wide receiver in the Class of 2024 as well., and all but On3 rank Ragins in their top 71 players in the nation (On3 has Ragins ranked 207th).

Ragins caught 38 passes for 584 yards and four touchdowns last season for Jones County High School in Gray, GA. The 5′-9″ speedster is also a track star in high school.

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Zion Ragins is down to 1️⃣2️⃣ Schools! The 5’9 153 WR from Gray, GA is ranked as a Top 75 Player in the ‘24 Class (No. 13 WR) Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/jP3pgETIH5 pic.twitter.com/adyfZPM9pH — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 21, 2023

