Penn State makes a big move up in AP Top 25

As expected, Penn State’s season-opening victory over Wisconsin sways some AP voters to cast a few more votes their way after Week 1. The latest AP Top 25 college football poll saw Penn State move up eight spots to knock on the doorstep of being a top 10 team.

Penn State is ranked No. 11 in the updated AP Top 25, which was released on Tuesday. The AP ranking is actually two spots higher than the Nittany Lions were ranked by the coaches in the updated USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, which was also released on Tuesday. Similar to the coaches poll, however, Penn State is one spot behind Iowa heading into Week 2.

Alabama continues to have a stranglehold on the top spot in the AP Top 25. The Crimson Tide received 59 first-place votes. Georgia, who moved up to No. 2 after starting the season at No. 5, received the four remaining available first-place votes to help secure the second spot in this week’s AP poll. Georgia moved ahead of No. 3 Ohio State (the Buckeyes moved up one spot) and No. 4 Oklahoma (the Sooners fell from No. 2) and, of course, the Clemson Tigers. Clemson fell from No. 3 to No. 6 following their neutral field loss to Georgia in Week 1.

This marks Penn State’s highest AP ranking since starting the 2020 season at No. 7 in the preseason poll. Penn State took a hard tumble down and out of the rankings after starting last season with back-to-back losses to Indiana and Ohio State.

Penn State moved ahead of No. 12 Oregon, No. 13 Florida, No. 14 USC, and No. 18 Wisconsin. Penn State also took advantage of Indiana falling out of the AP Top 25. With Indiana dropping out of the top 25, the Big Ten now has four teams currently ranked in the AP Top 25; Ohio State, Iowa, Penn State, and Wisconsin. Michigan, Michigan State, Indiana, and Maryland each received votes in this week’s ballot as well, but not enough to crack the top 25.

This week’s AP Top 25 does include another future Penn State opponent. Auburn rounds out this week’s AP poll at No. 25 following a blowout win over Akron at home. Auburn visits Penn State in Week 3.

A look at the full AP poll after week one’s games.

Full Associated Press Top 25 Poll:

(First Place Votes)

Rank Team Points 1 Alabama 1,571 (59) 2 Georgia 1,507 (4) 3 Ohio State 1,437 4 Oklahoma 1,374 5 Texas A&M 1,288 6 Clemson 1,231 7 Cincinnati 1,136 8 Notre Dame 1,070 9 Iowa State 1,045 10 Iowa 942 11 Penn State 908 12 Oregon 883 13 Florida 842 14 USC 789 15 Texas 683 16 UCLA 668 17 Coastal Carolina 384 18 Wisconsin 376 19 Virginia Tech 359 20 Ole Miss 335 21 Utah 334 22 Miami (Fl) 229 23 Arizona State 222 24 North Carolina 198 25 Auburn 83

Dropped from the rankings:

No. 16 LSU, No. 17 Indiana, No. 20 Washington, No. 23 ULL

Others receiving votes:

TCU 80, North Carolina State 69, UCF 61, Liberty 57, LSU 57, Michigan 52, Oklahoma State 39, Indiana 37, Michigan State 28, Nevada 23, Kansas State 13, Louisiana-Lafayette 12, Brigham Young 10, Boston College 8, Ball State 7, Maryland 6, UAB 5, Arizona 5, Florida State 4, Kentucky 3, Army 2, Texas Tech 2, Appalachian State 1

