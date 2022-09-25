Penn State makes another move up in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Consider this another week of progress for Penn State. Following its home win over Central Michigan on Saturday, which improved the Nittany Lions to 4-0 on the season, Penn State moved up three more spaces in this week’s updated USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll. They hurdled over a PAC-12 favorite in the process.

Penn State moved up from No. 15 to No. 12 in this week’s coaches poll. The Nittany Lions took advantage of losses suffered by Oklahoma and Arkansas to help move up this week’s poll. Oklahoma lost at home to Kansas State on Saturday night, resulting in a drop from No. 6 to No. 16 in the coaches poll. Arkansas came up just short of a win against Texas A&M, which dropped the Razorbacks from No. 10 down to No. 19.

Penn State also moved one spot ahead of Utah, who moved up two spots following its dominating win at Arizona State late Saturday night. The defending PAC-12 champions have not lost since their season-opening loss at Florida in Week 1.

Georgia remains on top of the coaches poll with 34 first-place votes. Alabama is second with 26 first-place votes. Ohio State sits at third with four first-place votes, and Michigan sits behind the Buckeyes for fourth.

Minnesota joins Ohio State, Michigan, and Penn State as the only Big Ten schools in this week’s coaches poll. The Gophers make their coaches poll debut at No. 23 after a blowout win at Michigan State.

A look at the full USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Georgia 4-0 1,563 (34) – 2 Alabama 4-0 1,558 (26) – 3 Ohio State 4-0 1,486 (4) – 4 Michigan 4-0 1,379 – 5 Clemson 4-0 1,339 – 6 Southern California 4-0 1,226 +1 7 Oklahoma State 3-0 1,176 +1 8 Kentucky 4-0 1,136 +1 9 Tennessee 4-0 1,077 +3 10 North Carolina State 4-0 1,015 +1 11 Ole Miss 4-0 864 +2 12 Penn State 4-0 824 +3 13 Utah 3-1 822 +1 14 Baylor 3-1 638 +3 15 Oregon 3-1 622 +3 16 Oklahoma 3-1 601 -10 17 Texas A&M 3-1 574 +3 18 Washington 4-0 539 +6 19 Arkansas 3-1 509 -9 20 Brigham Young 3-1 359 +3 21 Wake Forest 3-1 352 -5 22 Florida State 4-0 252 +5 23 Minnesota 4-0 238 +9 24 Pittsburgh 3-1 223 +2 25 Syracuse 4-0 74 +7

Schools Dropped Out

No. 19 Texas; No. 21 Michigan State; No. 22 Florida; No. 25 Miami

Others Receiving Votes

Cincinnati 63; Kansas 59; Florida 49; Texas Tech 36; Kansas State 30; Texas 25; Texas Christian 20; Michigan State 13; James Madison 11; Mississippi State 10; Air Force 8; Oregon State 7; UCLA 6; Washington State 4; Louisiana State 4; Notre Dame 3; Iowa State 3; Maryland 2; Coastal Carolina 1

Five takeaways from Penn State's win over Central Michigan

