Penn State makes adjustments to football analyst staff

As Penn State continues to go through the relatively early stages of the offseason, the football staff continues to see some adjustments made to prepare for the 2024 season. After replacing all three coordinator roles this offseason, Penn State has reportedly made a couple of changes with its staff of analysts.

According to a report from 247Sports, Penn State has added Mark Dupois asn an offensive analyst and parted ways with Calvin Lowry, who had been an offensive analyst.

Dupois is returning to the Penn State staff after following former offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne to Old Dominion when Rahne accepted an offer to become a head coach a few years ago. Dupois was a graduate assistant in his first stint at Penn State and took on the role of wide receivers coach with Old Dominion.

Lowry is a former Penn State safety and came to Penn State’s staff a year ago. Prior to his return to Penn State in a staff role Lowry was a wide receivers coach at Tulsa.

Penn State was a disappointment with its passing offense last season, especially at the wide receiver position. The hope here should be that Dupois will help the wide receivers take a big stride forward with video and analytical breakdowns off the field. The hiring of offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki is expected to help revive the passing game almost immediately, as will the addition of Julian Fleming from the transfer portal.

Follow Kevin McGuire on Threads, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire