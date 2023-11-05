Penn State maintains top-10 ranking in new US LBM Coaches Poll

With every team ranked ahead of Penn State in last week’s US LBM Coaches Poll winning their respective games in Week 10, there was little chance of the Nittany Lions finding a way to move up in this week’s coaches poll. Despite a road blowout at Maryland, Penn State remains no. 9 in the fresh coaches poll, released on Sunday afternoon.

While the order of the teams ranked ahead of Penn State saw one minor change, with Oregon swapping spots with Texas to move up to no. 6 from no. 7, the top 10 teams remained the same this week. Georgia continues to hold the top spot with 55 first-place votes and Michigan is no. 2 with 4 first-place votes. Ohio State is no. 3 but received 5 first-place votes. No other team received first-place votes this week. No. 4 Florida State and no. 5 Washington complete the current top five.

Penn State is one spot behind no. 8 Alabama and one spot ahead of no. 10 Ole Miss. All three have identical 8-1 records, as do Oregon and Texas. Louisville is also 8-1 and just outside the top 10 at no. 11.

Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State remain the only current Big Ten members to be ranked in the updated coaches poll. Future Big Ten members Washington and Oregon also among the top 25 teams in the new US LBM Coaches Poll. UCLA and USC dropped out from no. 220 and 22, respectively, after losing this weekend.

Penn State ranked no. 11 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, which will be updated on Tuesday evening. Penn State will more than likely be moving up a spot in the selection committee’s rankings this week after no. 9 Oklahoma lost at Oklahoma State (Oklahoma was ranked behind Penn State in last week’s US LBM Coaches Poll).

Here is the full US LBM Coaches Poll following Week 10.

US LBM Coaches Poll

Follow Kevin McGuire on Threads, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire