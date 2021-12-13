Penn State loses Ta’Quan Roberson to transfer portal

It has been a wild couple of days with transfer portal quarterbacks. Last night, Auburn quarterback Bo Nix announced his decision to transfer.

This morning, USC quarterback Kedon Slovis also announced his intention to transfer.

Penn State also lost one of their signal callers to the transfer portal this morning. Sophomore quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson announced on his Twitter that he will be leaving State College and finding a new home.

This comes as really no surprise. Sean Clifford announcing his decision to stay one final year at Penn State probably played a big factor in some of these decisions for their quarterback room.

Roberson appeared in one game this season, which was against Iowa when Clifford went down with an injury that sidelined him for the remainder of that night. Penn State held a 17-3 lead before Roberson entered the game.

The Nittany Lions also have two talented quarterbacks coming in: Drew Allar and Beau Pribula.

Roberson has played in just two games for Penn State over the past two seasons.

He was a three-star recruit coming in who didn’t receive too many offers from Power Five schools.

The New Jersey quarterback decided to stay on the east coast for his first two seasons before announcing his decision today.

However, it didn’t take long for Roberson to receive offers after he entered the transfer portal this morning.

Roberson received an offer from the University of Connecticut just a few hours after his announcement to transfer.

Blessed and thankful to receive an offer from the University of Connecticut 🐺 pic.twitter.com/0JuxCfLhAx — tR (@TaquanRoberson_) December 13, 2021

Penn State has a talented quarterback room, and it was unlikely Roberson would’ve seen much more playing time than he was currently getting.

