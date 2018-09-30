Penn State Loses to Ohio State on an Ill-Advised Run Play and a Twitter Meltdown Ensues

Jenna West
Sports Illustrated
Ohio State defeated Penn State 27–26 in State College on Saturday night, and Nittany Lions fans had a breakdown over the late-game decision making by James Franklin and his offensive staff when Penn State faced a do-or-die fourth-and-five with only 1:16 left.

After both sides took timeouts, Penn State ran an inside zone run on fourth-and-five and got stuffed. The turnover on downs sealed the hosts' fate, as the Buckeyes kneeled out the rest of the clock.

Here's the play:

Ohio State led 14–13 headed into the fourth, but Penn State found the end zone to retake the lead. On third-and-13, it appeared that McSorley scored on a 13-yard touchdown run but he fell just shy of the end zone. McSorley then connected with tight end Pat Freiermuth on a two-yard touchdown pass in the end zone.

Penn State added another touchdown on its next drive to extend their lead to 26–14. However, the Buckeyes took back the lead thanks to quarterback Dwayne Haskins's 47-yard pass to Binjimen Victor.

After Penn State's head-scratching play call in crunch time, everyone took to Twitter to express their disbelief.

The Buckeyes host Indiana at Ohio Stadium next week, while Penn State will face Michigan State at Beaver Stadium.

