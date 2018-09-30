Penn State Loses to Ohio State on an Ill-Advised Run Play and a Twitter Meltdown Ensues

Ohio State defeated Penn State 27–26 in State College on Saturday night, and Nittany Lions fans had a breakdown over the late-game decision making by James Franklin and his offensive staff when Penn State faced a do-or-die fourth-and-five with only 1:16 left.

After both sides took timeouts, Penn State ran an inside zone run on fourth-and-five and got stuffed. The turnover on downs sealed the hosts' fate, as the Buckeyes kneeled out the rest of the clock.

Here's the play:

Penn State had a last chance to keep their final drive moving, but @OhioStateFB stuffed it. ????



Buckeyes win, 27-26. pic.twitter.com/ONutWAgaRg



— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 30, 2018

Ohio State led 14–13 headed into the fourth, but Penn State found the end zone to retake the lead. On third-and-13, it appeared that McSorley scored on a 13-yard touchdown run but he fell just shy of the end zone. McSorley then connected with tight end Pat Freiermuth on a two-yard touchdown pass in the end zone.

Penn State added another touchdown on its next drive to extend their lead to 26–14. However, the Buckeyes took back the lead thanks to quarterback Dwayne Haskins's 47-yard pass to Binjimen Victor.

After Penn State's head-scratching play call in crunch time, everyone took to Twitter to express their disbelief.

Seriously, I’ve never seen a coach burn through two years of good will on one play. — Michael Weinreb (@MichaelWeinreb) September 30, 2018

I am sitting here legitimately stunned and wondering if that really happened. — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) September 30, 2018

I've purchased iPhone cases for $5 that defend screens better than Penn State — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) September 30, 2018

Ghosts of Joe Moorhead past and present today. Woof. — Travis Haney (@travhaney) September 30, 2018

I could pop in Madden, hand a PlayStation controller to a blindfolded infant and let him mash the buttons and he would come up with a better call than Penn State's last play. — Keith Schweigert (@K_Schweigert) September 30, 2018

Penn State should borrow Urban’s medication to forget that last play call. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) September 30, 2018

Did PSU check to that inside zone from the sideline on 4th and 5? Did they think they would fool them? (It actually might have popped but OSU stunted right into it) — Chris B. Brown (@smartfootball) September 30, 2018

Penn State’s 4th down play call pic.twitter.com/E1crYbwjlS — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 30, 2018

This is what Penn State’s QB had done tonight, and with fourth-and-5 and the game on the line against Ohio State, James Franklin let that dude hand it off. Get out of here. pic.twitter.com/qXUUob4DI0 — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_SEC) September 30, 2018

The Buckeyes host Indiana at Ohio Stadium next week, while Penn State will face Michigan State at Beaver Stadium.